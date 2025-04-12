Advertise here
রবিবার , ১৩ এপ্রিল ২০২৫ | ৩০শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

IPL 2025, SRH vs PBKS: Abhishek Sharma’s 141-run mayhem rips apart Punjab Kings in record chase | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১৩, ২০২৫ ১২:৩১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: On a night where the ball flew to all corners of the stadium and fans barely had a moment to catch their breath, Sunrisers Hyderabad lit up the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, with a jaw-dropping run-chase that will go down as one of the greatest in IPL history. Chasing a daunting target of 246 set by Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad romped home by 8 wickets and 9 balls to spare—registering the second-highest successful run chase in IPL history.
It was a carnage orchestrated by Abhishek Sharma, who batted like a man possessed.

The left-hander smashed a breathtaking 141 off just 55 deliveries, laced with 14 fours and 10 sixes, at a mind-boggling strike rate of 256.36. The aggression, audacity, and sheer clean striking from Abhishek left the Punjab bowlers clueless and the crowd in absolute raptures.

Travis Head gave SRH the perfect start, smashing 66 off 37 with 9 fours and 3 sixes. His fearless approach ensured the asking rate never spiraled out of control.
The duo added a 171-run opening stand in just 12.2 overs, setting the tone for the mammoth chase.

Earlier, Punjab Kings too put on a batting spectacle.
Young Priyansh Arya continued his impressive season, hammering 36 off 13 balls, while Prabhsimran Singh struck 42 off 23. But it was skipper Shreyas Iyer who stood tall with a dazzling 82 off 36 balls, supported by cameos from Nehal Wadhera (27 off 22) and Stoinis (34* off 11) as PBKS piled up a massive 245/6 in 20 overs.

SRH’s bowlers were taken to the cleaners, with Harshal Patel picking up 4 wickets but leaking 42 runs. Eshan Malinga chipped in with two wickets, including a pinpoint yorker to dismiss Prabhsimran.
But the night belonged to Abhishek.
His clean hitting, coupled with Head’s aggression and Klaasen’s finishing (21* off 14), ensured SRH made light work of the target.


Get the latest IPL 2025 updates on Times of India, including match schedules, team squads, points table and IPL live score for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS, and RR. Don’t miss the list of players in the race for IPL Orange Cap and IPL Purple cap.





Source link

5 Zodiac Signs to Get Lucky from April 13 will Showered with Money Leo Sagittarius Gemini Taurus Cancer astrology
5 Zodiac Signs to Get Lucky from April 13 will Showered with Money Leo Sagittarius Gemini Taurus Cancer astrology
চলে ঐতিহ্যবাহী বাঁশখেলা, চৈত্রের শেষবেলায় আজও প্রাচীন এই পুজোর আসর ঘিরে অগণিত ভক্ত সমাগমnorth bengal rajbangshi people celebrate ancient folk puja of madankam with bamboo playing
চলে ঐতিহ্যবাহী বাঁশখেলা, চৈত্রের শেষবেলায় আজও প্রাচীন এই পুজোর আসর ঘিরে অগণিত ভক্ত সমাগমnorth bengal rajbangshi people celebrate ancient folk puja of madankam with bamboo playing
Poila Baisakh Weather Alert: বাংলার নতুন বছরের প্রথম দিনে আবহাওয়া কোন মোক্ষম মোচড়, কলকাতা সহ দক্ষিণবঙ্গের জেলায় জেলায় কালবৈশাখীর সম্ভাবনা, রইল ওয়েদার আপডেট
Poila Baisakh Weather Alert: বাংলার নতুন বছরের প্রথম দিনে আবহাওয়া কোন মোক্ষম মোচড়, কলকাতা সহ দক্ষিণবঙ্গের জেলায় জেলায় কালবৈশাখীর সম্ভাবনা, রইল ওয়েদার আপডেট
খেলাধুলা

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
