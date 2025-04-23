IPL 2025: Trent Boult’s four-fer cripples Hyderabad; Rohit Sharma leads Mumbai to another victory | Cricket News

Trent Boult and Rohit Sharma (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Trent Boult ripped the heart out of Sunrisers Hyderabad , and Rohit Sharma applied the fine gloss as Mumbai Indians cantered to a seven‑wicket win with 26 balls to spare at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Wednesday night.

The result lifts MI back into the top four and leaves a shell‑shocked SRH clinging to mathematical hopes in IPL 2025 .

Given first use of a hard, straw‑coloured surface, Boult unleashed a left‑arm master‑class: late inswing with the new ball, followed by the trademark wobble‑seam away‑goer.

Travis Head flirted fatally at the first wide one he saw; Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Reddy followed in mirror‑image dismissals, fenced to ring fielders stationed precisely for the miscued poke.

Boult’s opening burst read 2-0-8-2; he returned at the death to york Abhinav Manohar and finish with 4/26, reminding the league that the 35‑year‑old’s power‑play strike rate (one wicket every 12 balls this season) is still elite.

While Boult scythed through the top, Deepak Chahar (2/12) and Hardik Pandya’s short‑ball plan accounted for the middle, reducing SRH to a dire 35/5.

Only Heinrich Klaasen’s defiant 71 (44 balls) prevented a rout, his 99‑run stand with Manohar dragging the visitors to 143/8 — ten short of par on this ground.

Rohit Sharma combined trademark pick‑up pulls with a freshly honed shuffle across off stump that neutered Pat Cummins’s angle.

He raced to fifty real quick and looked set for a hundred until Zeeshan Ansari’s skidder kissed the inside edge on 70 (46 balls, 8 fours, 3 sixes).

Rohit’s tempo allowed Suryakumar Yadav (40 not out off 19) the freedom to unveil his trademark ramps and whip MI home in the 16th over, finishing the chase at 146/3.