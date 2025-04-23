Advertise here
বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৪ এপ্রিল ২০২৫
  /  খেলাধুলা

IPL 2025: Trent Boult’s four-fer cripples Hyderabad; Rohit Sharma leads Mumbai to another victory | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২৪, ২০২৫ ১২:১১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
IPL 2025: Trent Boult’s four-fer cripples Hyderabad; Rohit Sharma leads Mumbai to another victory | Cricket News

Trent Boult and Rohit Sharma (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Trent Boult ripped the heart out of Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rohit Sharma applied the fine gloss as Mumbai Indians cantered to a seven‑wicket win with 26 balls to spare at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Wednesday night.
The result lifts MI back into the top four and leaves a shell‑shocked SRH clinging to mathematical hopes in IPL 2025.
Given first use of a hard, straw‑coloured surface, Boult unleashed a left‑arm master‑class: late inswing with the new ball, followed by the trademark wobble‑seam away‑goer.
Travis Head flirted fatally at the first wide one he saw; Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Reddy followed in mirror‑image dismissals, fenced to ring fielders stationed precisely for the miscued poke.
Boult’s opening burst read 2-0-8-2; he returned at the death to york Abhinav Manohar and finish with 4/26, reminding the league that the 35‑year‑old’s power‑play strike rate (one wicket every 12 balls this season) is still elite.

While Boult scythed through the top, Deepak Chahar (2/12) and Hardik Pandya’s short‑ball plan accounted for the middle, reducing SRH to a dire 35/5.
Only Heinrich Klaasen’s defiant 71 (44 balls) prevented a rout, his 99‑run stand with Manohar dragging the visitors to 143/8 — ten short of par on this ground.
Rohit Sharma combined trademark pick‑up pulls with a freshly honed shuffle across off stump that neutered Pat Cummins’s angle.

Huge prediction! KL Rahul would play in place of Rishabh Pant in 2026 T20 World Cup

He raced to fifty real quick and looked set for a hundred until Zeeshan Ansari’s skidder kissed the inside edge on 70 (46 balls, 8 fours, 3 sixes).
Rohit’s tempo allowed Suryakumar Yadav (40 not out off 19) the freedom to unveil his trademark ramps and whip MI home in the 16th over, finishing the chase at 146/3.


Source link

