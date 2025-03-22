IPL 2025: Virat Kohli reaches new milestone with heroics in KKR vs RCB opener | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Batting stalwart Virat Kohli achieved another significant milestone in his IPL career on Saturday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) opener at Eden Gardens, completing over 1,000 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

During the IPL 2025 season opener, Kohli played a match-winning knock of 59 not out off 36 balls to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) chase down a target of 175 set by KKR.

This innings not only propelled RCB to a seven-wicket victory but also marked his 1,000+ runs against KKR, further cementing his place as one of the most consistent and prolific batsmen in IPL history.

This victory was special for Kohli, as it marked his 1,000+ runs against KKR, one of the four teams he has dominated over the years.

The others include CSK, DC, and PBKS, against whom he has also crossed the 1,000-run mark.

Kohli, along with Phil Salt, who scored a fiery 56 off 31 balls, formed a solid opening partnership that saw RCB off to a blazing start.

The pair added 95 runs for the first wicket in just 8.3 overs, taking the game away from KKR early. Their fast-paced approach made the chase look easy, with RCB reaching the target in just 16.2 overs with 177/3 on the board.

Kohli’s composure and ability to adapt to the situation was evident, as he played with calm authority, seeing his side through the chase with crucial boundaries and sixes.

Earlier in the match, KKR had set a competitive target, finishing their innings at 174/8. Ajinkya Rahane played a key role with 56 runs, and Sunil Narine provided valuable support with a quickfire 44 off 26 balls.

However, RCB’s bowlers, led by Krunal Pandya (3/29) and Josh Hazlewood (2/22), executed a well-structured comeback after KKR’s solid start.

Their combined efforts restricted KKR from accelerating in the death overs, leaving them with a target that was always within reach for RCB.

As RCB have made a strong start to IPL 2025, Kohli’s contribution on and off the field remains invaluable.



Get the latest IPL 2025 updates on Times of India, including match schedules, team squads, and IPL live scores for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS, and RR. Find out how to watch IPL 2025 in Canada and the USA.