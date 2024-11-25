IPL auction drama: Confusion between RCB and DC for Swastik Chikara bid | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The drama unfolded on the second day of the IPL 2025 mega auction when Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru engaged in a bidding war over Swastik Chikara .

RCB initiated the bidding at the base price of Rs 30 lakh and secured the player at that amount. However, confusion arose when DC head coach Hemang Badani claimed that they had also raised their paddle.

Auctioneer Maliika Sagar later acknowledged her oversight, admitting she had missed DC’s bid. Despite the misunderstanding, the player was awarded to RCB.

Chikara, who was the leading run-scorer in the UP T20 League 2024, was picked up by the Delhi Capitals for Rs. 20 lacs in the IPL 2024 auction. However, his debut season ended without any appearance.

Chikara made the 2024 UP T20 League his playground, where he claimed the Orange Cap, the MVP award, and the Super Striker of the Season title while steering the Meerut Mavericks to victory.

Chikara draws huge inspiration from Virender Sehwag’s attacking batting style, which he believes has contributed to his own powerful hitting skills.

“I used to watch Sehwag since childhood and listened a lot about his batting feats. So, just like him, I wanted to hit at deliveries right from the start and that is now what my mindset is – you have to hit with the first ball – which I have learned from him,” he said.