Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: Times Babil Khan Spoke About His Father

Irrfan Khan will always be fondly remembered as a legendary actor in Bollywood. Leaving a permanent void in the film industry and the hearts of fans, he passed away on April 29, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was 53. From playing the role of Pi Patel in Life Of Pie to essaying the character of Rana in Piku, he spelt brilliance both in Bollywood and Hollywood.

Now, following his lead is his son Babil Khan, known for his acting prowess in films like Qala and The Railway Men. Babil Khan often speaks candidly about his love for his father, how his influence has shaped Babil Khan’s life, and what he has learned from the talented actor.

On Irrfan Khan’s fourth death anniversary, let us reminisce about the times Babil spoke about Irrfan Khan.

‘Nobody knew him like I did…’

In February, Babil Khan recalled the time he spent with Irrfan Khan on a boat ride in a winter wonderland. Babil uploaded a photo of them dressed in winter outfits. They can be seen standing in a boat with Irfaan staring sideways, and Babil looking at a distance.

Expressing his emotions, Babil wrote, “Nobody knew him like I did, nobody has known me like he did. It’s easy to say, to miss him, it’s easy. It’s easy to be cathartic and cry about losing him. It’s easy.” He also shared some candid moments he spent with his father.

‘He was very affectionate towards me’

Babil Khan shared some childhood memories in an interview with MensXP. He revealed that as a child he used to get separated from his father for a brief moment when crowds gathered all around Irrfan Khan during a public outing. Babil remembered how, as a child, even a few minutes of his father holding his hand meant everything to him.

He stated, “So when a bodyguard comes and takes him away because the crowd is rushing to him and that hand gets pulled away, for the child, I think it’s very traumatic. I had distance from my father, physical distance because he was shooting a lot, but he was very affectionate towards me when he was there.”

‘I used to laugh my heart out, I don’t laugh like that anymore’

Earlier in an interview with Indian Express, Babil Khan opened up about how the passing away of Irrfan Khan severely impacted his personality. “A laughter that I have not experienced ever since he passed away. I used to laugh my heart out, I don’t laugh like that anymore. That’s such a strange thing. When you lose somebody you laugh with, you don’t ever laugh the same,” he said.

‘He left before he could see me grow’

Carrying fond memories of Irrfan Khan in his heart, Babil Khan in an interaction with Pinkvilla revealed how he wished his father was there to witness his growth both personally and professionally.

“He left before he could see me grow. He left before I could make him proud, you know. I wish he was there to see where I have come as a human being, not professionally, just as a human being,” Babil said back then.