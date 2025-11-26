Is Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha’s Friendship In Trouble Ahead Of Bigg Boss 19 Finale? | Television News

Last Updated: November 26, 2025, 16:35 IST

A new promo shows Shehbaz Badesha speaking with Gaurav Khanna about Amaal, clearly confused about his behaviour and bond with Farrhana Bhat.

Bigg Boss 19 finale will take place on December 7. (Photo Credit: Instagram}

With Bigg Boss nearing its grand finale, the game has officially entered its most dramatic phase. In the recent episodes, the Ticket To Finale task has completely shaken the house dynamics. As contestants fight for a direct spot in the finale week, every move inside the house is being questioned and amid the tension, a new question has surfaced: Is this the end of friendship between Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz Badesha?

A new promo shows Shehbaz speaking with Gaurav Khanna about Amaal, clearly confused about his behaviour and bond with Farrhana. “Mujhe kuch samajh nahi aa raha,” he remarks, expressing Amaal’s sudden softness toward her is bothering him.

Gaurav didn’t sugarcoat his opinion and he pointed out that Amaal often becomes friends again with people he once fought with, calling it a “pattern.” He listed incidents one by one, saying that it was Shehbaz who fought with Farrhana, Tanya and even Ashnoor. “Tu sirf pattern dekh,” Gaurav told him, adding, “Wo kisi ke saath bura bana?”

Shehbaz Badesha Decides To Focus On His Game

Shehbaz finally accepted that maybe he had been supporting Amaal blindly. With the finale so close and every move carrying weight, he decided it was time to focus on his own game.

Earlier, the Ticket to Finale task started with an unexpected twist as Bigg Boss announced that the OG housemates would get the power to decide the fate of wildcard entrants Shehbaz and Malti.

The majority of the contestants voted in favour of the wildcards, saying that they deserved a chance to compete for the Ticket to Finale task.

Amaal openly stated that he would happily give the Ticket to Finale to Farrhana, joking that she would not be able to go to the last week by herself. The statement left Shehbaz stunned, not because of the game move but because of Farrhana’s history with Amaal. The two were at loggerheads.

With the finale just weeks away, the audience can expect more drama as contestants fight for their spot in the finale. Currently, among the ones fighting to win the Ticket To Finale are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, Farrhana Bhat, Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badesha.

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale is expected to take place on December 7. The show is available for online streaming on JioHotstar and airs every day on Colors TV.

