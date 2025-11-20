Is Hardik Pandya Engaged To GF Mahieka Sharma?; Ahaan Panday Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Aneet Padda | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 20, 2025, 22:00 IST

Hardik Pandya didn’t say a word, but Instagram might have said plenty for him. A single post featuring Mahieka Sharma, his son Agastya, and a very noticeable diamond ring has set off a wildfire of speculation online, with fans convinced the cricketer may be gearing up for another big personal milestone.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda may have entered Bollywood only this year, but the frenzy around their pairing has rivalled that of long-established stars. Their debut film Saiyaara sparked an instant cultural moment — fan edits went viral overnight, gossip pages declared them the industry’s next “it” couple, and social media practically willed a romance into existence. The speculation gained further fuel when Karan Johar publicly hinted that the two newcomers might blossom into Bollywood’s most celebrated pairing in the coming years. But Ahaan Panday has now put all rumours to rest.

Bigg Boss 19 witnessed one of its most touching Family Week moments when singer Armaan Malik entered the house to meet his brother Amaal Mallik. The two broke down and embraced as they sang and spent time together, leaving not just housemates but fans teary-eyed. Their father, music composer Daboo Malik, has now reacted to the reunion and addressed speculation over the brothers’ rumoured fallout, affirming that their bond remains strong despite public perception.

Sadie Sink has reportedly bagged another big project after Stranger Things Season 5 and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The Tony-nominated Sadie Sink would join Robert Downey Jr. and the star-studded cast of the next big instalment of the famed Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Avengers: Doomsday.

Goa witnessed a spectacle unlike anything in its cinematic history as the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) discarded the conventional red-carpet routine and stepped boldly into the public arena. The opening of IFFI 2025 was not confined to auditoriums or curated stages. Instead, it spilled into the streets, into markets, boulevards, coastal bends and public squares, turning the state’s capital into a sprawling runway of art, culture and cinematic imagination.

