শনিবার, ০৩ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১০:৩৯ অপরাহ্ন
Is Nayak 2 Happening? Anil Kapoor Secures Rights To Cult Political Drama After 25 Years | Bollywood News

  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৩ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Anil Kapoor has reportedly acquired the rights to Nayak 25 years after its release, fuelling strong buzz around a possible sequel to the cult classic.

Twenty-five years after Nayak became a cult favourite, Anil Kapoor has reportedly acquired the film’s rights, igniting speculation about a long-awaited sequel.

Anil Kapoor may be gearing up to revisit one of the most defining films of his career. Twenty-five years after Nayak: The Real Hero first hit theatres, reports suggest that the veteran actor has acquired the rights to the political action drama, sparking strong buzz around a potential sequel.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the 69-year-old actor has now secured ownership of the film, which originally released on September 1, 2001. With the rights in his hands, speculation is rife that Nayak could soon be revived for a new generation.

Sequel Plans Gain Momentum

Sources indicate that while producer Deepak Mukut—best known for Sanam Teri Kasam—had previously held the rights to Nayak, Anil Kapoor has now taken them over. Mukut had earlier revealed that he purchased the rights from the film’s original producer, A.S. Rathnam, in 2024 for a period of ten years. However, the rights are believed to have now changed hands.

An insider close to the development shared that Nayak holds deep personal significance for Anil Kapoor and that he has long considered taking the story forward. “He has always wanted to explore a sequel. The love the film has received over the years is undeniable, and he strongly feels that the subject still has immense relevance and scope for a second part,” the source revealed.

While neither Anil Kapoor nor Deepak Mukut has officially commented on the development yet, the timing has only fuelled anticipation among fans who have waited decades to see Shivaji Rao Gaekwad return.

Why Nayak Still Resonates

Directed by S. Shankar, Nayak: The Real Hero told the story of Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, a common man who confronts a corrupt Chief Minister, Balraj Chauhan, played memorably by Amrish Puri. When challenged, the CM offers Shivaji the chance to run the state for 24 hours—an experiment that triggers chaos, reform, and sharp political commentary.

Over the years, the film has achieved cult status, especially for its powerful dialogues, idealistic politics, and Anil Kapoor’s charged performance. Rani Mukerji, Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever also played key roles, adding emotional depth and humour to the narrative.

What Lies Ahead

If the sequel does move forward, it could revisit Shivaji Rao Gaekwad in a vastly changed political and social climate, making the story even more relevant today. While an official announcement is awaited, Anil Kapoor reclaiming Nayak has already reignited excitement—and the door to Shivaji Rao Gaekwad’s world now seems closer to reopening than ever before.

January 03, 2026, 20:50 IST

