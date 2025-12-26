শনিবার, ২৭ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৭:২১ পূর্বাহ্ন
On This Day: Ajinkya Rahane's century that changed Indian cricket | Cricket News Britney Spears Spends Christmas With Son Jayden; Sean Preston Celebrates With Aunt Jamie Lynn | Hollywood News 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi meets PM Narendra Modi; pic goes viral | Cricket News Is Salman Khan Late On Film Sets? Battle Of Galwan Co-Star Chitrangda Says 'Heard Of It But…' | Bollywood News Dhurandhar: Krystle D'Souza Slams Comparisons With Ayesha In Shararat, 'I Feel Sad For Trolls' | Exclusive | Bollywood News Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Day 2: Kartik-Ananya Film Sees Drop, Earns Rs 5 Cr | Bollywood News MS Dhoni Arrives In Style For Salman Khan's 60th Birthday Bash With Ziva And Sakshi | Watch | Bollywood News Sara Ali Khan On Growing Up With Single Mother Amrita Singh: 'I Never Had To Shut Myself Down' | Bollywood News ইসরায়েলে ফিলিস্তিনি যুবকের হামলায় নিহত ২ BTS' Jung Kook Delivers Soulful Holiday Magic With Smooth Cover Of 'The Christmas Song' | Korean News
Is Salman Khan Late On Film Sets? Battle Of Galwan Co-Star Chitrangda Says 'Heard Of It But…' | Bollywood News

  December 27, 2025
Chitrangda Singh addresses rumours about Salman Khan arriving late on sets, sharing her first-hand experience from Battle Of Galwan shoot.

Chitrangda Singh will act with Salman Khan for the first time in Battle of Galwan. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Chitrangda Singh has had a remarkable run in 2025, delivering a string of varied performances that showcased her versatility as an actor. With four releases in a single year, she has firmly re-established her presence on screen. Looking ahead, 2026 will see her sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Apoorva Lakhia’s upcoming war drama Battle Of Galwan, a film that has already generated significant buzz. The first look of the project is expected to be unveiled on December 27, coinciding with Salman Khan’s 60th birthday.

Amid growing anticipation around the film, a recent claim by a crew member from the sets of Sikandar sparked conversation online. The allegation suggested that Salman Khan follows different professional ethics, sometimes leading to delays on set. In an interaction with Zoom, Chitrangda Singh addressed these rumours head-on, offering insight based on her own experience working with the superstar.

Chitrangda Singh Reacts to ‘Late on Set’ Claims

Clarifying the speculation, Chitrangda strongly vouched for Salman Khan’s professionalism during the shoot of Battle Of Galwan. Speaking to Zoom, the actress said, “I had also heard of this and I can vouch for it that not one day has he been late. Sometimes, if there was an important scene that we were shooting, emotionally crucial for the film, he was there even when he wasn’t in the shot. He would be there at 10.30 in the morning. Not just one day, but three back-to-back days.”

She further highlighted how Salman remained creatively present on set, even beyond his scenes. According to Chitrangda, the actor was deeply involved in the filmmaking process and constantly thought about improving scenes. “Everyone’s experience is to their own. I am speaking of what I have experienced with him. He is so invested and all the time thinking ki yeh scene ko kaise better kar sakte hai, how to not make it look staged, scene aise likha hai toh isko aise enact karte hai. It is wonderful to see him doing that,” she added.

‘He Is So Invested and Concerned About His Work’

Chitrangda admitted that she, too, had preconceived notions before working with Salman, largely due to the stories she had heard over the years. However, her experience turned out to be quite the opposite. “For me, everything was a surprise because you get told so much and you expect aise hoga, vaisa hoga. It was not like that at all. He was involved in everyone’s performances. He would want to watch pehle kya shoot hua hai and sit down to watch,” she shared.

Expressing admiration for his dedication, the actress concluded, “I don’t buy it when people say he is indifferent to his cinema; he is so invested and concerned. Maybe this is a different version I am seeing. I have a lot of respect for that man for having devotion to his work. He only thinks of work.”

Battle Of Galwan, inspired by real-life events, is currently in production, with its release date yet to be announced.

December 27, 2025, 05:00 IST

