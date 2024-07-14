রবিবার , ১৪ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ৩০শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta Surprise Radhika Merchant With a Special Dance, Video Goes Viral

radhika merchant isha ambani 2024 07 8c39f9c815018916888807a3e91d7e52


Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta danced their hearts out as they welcomed their sister-in-law, Anant Ambani’s wife Radhika Merchant into the family.

Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta surprised the newest Ambani family member, Radhika Merchant with a special dance at her and Anant Ambani’s wedding. For the unversed, Anant Ambani married Radhika Merchant on Friday, July 12, in Mumbai. On the occasion, Radhika’s sister-in-laws Isha and Shloka joined other family members to surprise the bride with a dance number.

In a video shared on Instagram, the Ambani family members were seen dancing on the song Kudi Nu Nachne De, from Angrezi Medium. Arjun Kapoor, Orry and Anant Ambani cheered them on while the women danced. Watch the video below:

Another video did the rounds showing Akash Ambani and his wife, Shloka Mehta welcomed the newlywed couple with open arms. In a video shared on Instagram, Akash and Shloka were seen applying tilak on Anant and Radhika’s head forehead. Akash was then seen blessing Anant and his newlywed wife while Shloka gave Radhika a warm hug as she welcomed her to the Ambani family.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding took place on Friday. The family hosted the auspicious Shubh Vivah or wedding function. The dress code was Indian traditional. On July 13, the Ambani family hosted the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony with the the dress code as Indian formal. Today, on July 14, the Ambani family will be the Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception and the dress code is Indian chic.

The couple’s wedding culminated months of pre-wedding events in India and abroad. The attendees included Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor; cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav. Former British prime ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson and Saudi Aramco CEO Amin H Nasser were also on the guest list.

dishya mugshot 2023 11 b48ccd358135da707057939fd8419397
Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries hasRead More



Source link

