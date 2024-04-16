মঙ্গলবার , ১৬ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ৩রা বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel Break Up 2 Months After Bigg Boss 17? Duo Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

samarth isha 2024 02 a3d942fa1b9a6ca67afe54a4c45914f4


Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel previously worked together for TV show Udaariyaan. (Photo: X)

News18 Showsha reached out to Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya but both of them refused to comment on their break-up rumours.

Television actors Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel have sparked break-up rumours. The Bigg Boss 17 stars have reportedly unfollowed each other on the social media platform, Instagram. This has left netizens wondering if they are no longer together.

Soon after the news of Isha and Samarth unfollowing each other on social media made headlines, several users reacted to it. One of the netizens took a jibe at Jurel and wrote, “Feeling sad for Chintu… Bechara thappad bhi fokat me kha liya .” Another added, “Yeh toh hona hi tha.”

News18 Showsha reached out to Samarth and Isha but both of them refused to comment on their alleged break-up.

Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya met for the first time on the sets of their show, Udaariyaa. The show also starred Abhishek Kumar in the lead. Isha was previously dating Abhishek. The two entered the Bigg Boss 17 house together and revealed that they broke up on an ugly note. Later, Samarth entered Salman Khan’s show as a wild card contestant and revealed that he was Isha’s current boyfriend.

This is not the first time that Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel have sparked break-up rumours. Earlier this year too, Samarth left everyone worried on Valentine’s Day when he shared a cryptic note on his Instagram stories. He took a dig at those who pretend to be too “busy” and have no time to meet their “own people”. While Samarth had not named anyone in his post, it had left everyone wondering if he and Isha were no longer dating each other.

However, later, Samarth dismissed break-up rumours with Isha with another of his Instagram stories. He shared a picture in which he was seen holding Isha’s hand. The actor dropped a red-heart emoji as he confirmed that the two are very much together.

Source link

