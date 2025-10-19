Ishaan Khatter And Dr Merritt Moore Groove To Main Parwana Song, Video Goes Viral | Bollywood News

Last Updated: October 19, 2025, 17:07 IST

The video has been garnering praise from fans for their chemistry and moves.

Ishaan Khatter And Dr Merritt Moore Groove To Main Parwana Song

Ishaan Khatter has once won the internet and this time with a energetic dance performance alongside quantum physicist and professional ballerina Merritt Moore. The duo’s dance to Main Parwana, the soulful track from Ishaan’s 2023 war drama Pippa, has gone viral on social media. It has been garnering praise from fans for their chemistry and moves.

In the video, shared by Instant Bollywood, we can see Ishaan and Dr Merritt Moore dancing on the song Main Parwana from the film Pippa. The two were seen attending NDTV world summit. As the video went viral, fans reacted with heart emojis. Main Parwana song was one of the most popular tracks.

Watch the viral video here:

Who is Dr Merritt Moore?

As NDTV mentions Dr Moore is a scientist who manages her time between physics labs and ballet studios, proving science and art can coexist and thrive. Dr Moore has onces confessed that she always “tries to do one” and has been trying to “retire from ballet” for the past few years.

About Pippa

Pippa with a gripping trailer of the film; was released on November 10, 2023. The film is a thrilling narrative of a landmark moment in history – the Battle of Garibpur, during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971; that was pivotal in Bangladesh’s struggle for independence. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films, and directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film features Ishaan who essays the character of real-life war hero Captain Balram Singh Mehta along with Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles. Based on the book ‘The Burning Chaffees’ by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, the film is written by Menon, Tanmay Mohan, and Ravinder Randhawa. The music by maestro A.R. Rahman provides an atmospheric backdrop to this story of patriotism and sacrifice.

Ishaan Khatter’s work

The actor was recently seen in Homebound with Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound revolves around two childhood friends—Shoaib (played by Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (played by Vishal Jethwa). Set in a North Indian village, the emotional drama shows how the two set out to become police officers to save themselves from the deep-rooted discrimination they face. As time passes and the police exam results are delayed, life tests their bond as desperation grows in this quest.

Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g…Read More Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g… Read More

First Published: October 19, 2025, 17:07 IST

News movies bollywood Ishaan Khatter And Dr Merritt Moore Groove To Main Parwana Song, Video Goes Viral