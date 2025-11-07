Ishaan Khatter Is ‘Surviving On Cookies’ After Landing In New York City | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 07, 2025, 12:57 IST

Ishaan Khatter was seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt and a pair of black sunglasses, when he looked to the camera and showed a half-eaten cookie.

Ishaan Khatter was last seen in Homebound. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Ishaan Khatter landed in New York City and shared glimpses of his travels with the fans. The homebound actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself, looking charming as always. However, this time, it was his snacks that caught the attention of fans.

In the video, Ishaan was seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt and a pair of black sunglasses. He looked at the camera and showed a half-eaten cookie. “Made it to NYC; at this point surviving on cookies…” he wrote. The actor also shared a selfie from this car journey where he flaunted a subtle smile. “Resigned smile of a traveller,” he stated in the caption.

Ishaan Khatter On Homebound

The actor has recently been making headlines for his film Homebound. Although director Neeraj Ghaywan’s film received praise at various international film festivals, it performed below expectations at the box office. During an interview with PTI, Ishaan reflected on the film and shared, “I don’t think this film is a failure. I think films have different journeys. As far as the box office is concerned, I think this film is going to have a long life.”

He further added, “This is not coming from a place of… I’m not trying to be deluded or in denial about the box office. I know the numbers very well. Our hope is to have it reach as many people as possible. And I’m not going to let up in my efforts.”

Homebound premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and was nominated in the Un Certain Regard category. The film also made a powerful impact at the Toronto International Film Festival, earning a standing ovation. Produced by Karan Johar, Homebound features Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in leading roles. The film has been selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film for the 98th Academy Awards.

Ishaan Khatter’s Upcoming Projects

Following the success of the Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer series The Royals, the actor is all set to appear in season 2, which was renewed by Netflix earlier this year. Previously, the streaming giant confirmed the news by sharing, “Old money, new blood, and a new season are in the works.” As per reports, the upcoming season is currently under production, and no further details have been revealed yet.

