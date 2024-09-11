বুধবার , ১১ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ২৭শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Ishaan Khatter Says He Believes in Monogamy, Wants to Respect Marriage: ‘I’ve Been in Relationships…’

সেপ্টেম্বর ১১, ২০২৪ ৬:৪২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated:

Ishaan Khatter is receiving praise for 'The Perfect Couple'.

Actor Ishaan Khatter confirms he’s dating someone but avoids a ‘hard launch.’ He opens up about love, privacy, and future family plans in a candid interview with a magazine.

Ishaan Khatter, fresh off the success of his Netflix series The Perfect Couple, recently opened up about his personal life in an interview with The Dirty Magazine. The actor confirmed that he is currently dating someone, but he’s not ready to reveal their identity just yet. In the interview, Ishaan spoke candidly about his decision to maintain privacy when it comes to his romantic relationships.

When asked why he’s choosing not to share more details about his relationship, Ishaan explained, “I like guarding my private life, and I’ll keep it that way—so no hard launches.” Reflecting on his past experiences, Ishaan admitted that dating someone in the public eye comes with its own set of challenges. “I’ve been in relationships with actresses—well, actors—and I’ve also dated someone who wasn’t as established as I am. I’m very aware of how that affects the women I’m with.”

He went on to elaborate on the lack of control over when and where a couple might be spotted or photographed, adding, “You can’t control where you’re gonna be seen, where you’re gonna be photographed, or how it’s gonna come out. So, I’m a bit protective.” His comments hint at a more cautious and considerate approach to maintaining a balance between his personal life and the pressures of being a public figure.

In addition to discussing his current relationship, Ishaan also shared his thoughts on family and long-term commitments. “I do think of having a family and kids. I’m simple like that,” he said, revealing his hope for a “one and done” approach to love and marriage. “I believe you can have one partner and be monogamous. I’ve had my fair share of experiences in my 20s, but now I feel the need to respect the sacredness of that commitment.”

Ishaan’s role as Shooter Dival in The Perfect Couple has earned him praise, with fans loving his portrayal of the groom’s best friend and childhood companion. The series, based on Elin Hilderbrand’s bestselling novel, stars Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, and Eve Hewson, among others. Next, Ishaan will appear in The Royals, further cementing his place as a rising star in both Indian and international projects.

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com.



