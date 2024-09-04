Ishan Kishan doubtful for Duleep Trophy opener: Report | Cricket News

Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan’s availability for the Duleep Trophy opener beginning on Thursday in Anantpur is under a cloud, possibly because of an injury, according to Cricbuzz.Kishan is part of the Team D squad that will be led by Shreyas Iyer. While his availability for the remainder of the Duleep Trophy remains unclear, the report states that Sanju Samson is likely to replace Kishan in the squad.Team D’s second match is from September 12.

The four-team competition will see the teams playing three matches each.

Kishan featured in the Buchi Babu tournament in Chennai earlier, where Jharkhand played only two matches before being eliminated in the league phase itself. In the first match he scored a century (115) and 41 not out, while his scores in two innings of the second match read 1 and 5.

Kishan is eyeing a return to the national squad after he was excluded from the list of centrally contracted BCCI players because of his absence from domestic cricket while not on national duty despite BCCI’s instructions making participation mandatory if the player is fit.

In order to be eligible for selection in the Indian team again, he has to play domestic cricket. Thus, he was looking forward to the Duleep Trophy after featuring in the Buchi Babu tournament, which is not a recognised red-ball tournament.

His inclusion in the Duleep Trophy is an indicator that the BCCI is willing to soften its stand on Ishan. But this reported injury would have come as a jolt to the left-hander.

Notably, India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is also injured and is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, nursing a hand injury.