Ishan Kishan makes comeback, named in India A squad led by Ruturaj Gaikwad | Cricket News

Ishan Kishan (Photo Source: X)

Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan is set to make his international comeback after being named in the India A squad for the tour of Australia next month.

The squad will be led by batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad.

ALSO WATCH

IND vs NZ: Decoding what went wrong for Rohit Sharma & Co. | Injury Updates: Pant, Gill & Shami

Kishan was removed from the list of BCCI contracted players earlier this year after he had made himself unavailable for domestic tournaments despite not being on national duty.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has picked a 15-member India A squad for the upcoming tour of Australia. India A will play two first-class matches against Australia A in Mackay and Melbourne respectively and then take part in a three-day intra-squad game against Team India (Senior Men) in Perth,” the BCCI said in a press release.

The 26-year-old left-hander will lead Jharkhand in Ranji Trophy before flying Down Under with India A for the Australia tour.

Kishan made a century in the Duleep Trophy while playing for India C, besides playing for the Rest of India in the Irani Cup.

India A squad for the tour of Australia: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (wk), Abishek Porel (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian

India’s fixtures:

31st Oct – 3rd Nov: 1st First-Class match, GBRA (Mackay)

7th Nov – 10th Nov: 1st First-Class match, MCG (Melbourne)

15th Nov – 17th Nov: Match Simulation, WACA (Perth)