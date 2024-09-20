শুক্রবার , ২০ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ৫ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
‘Isko 40 overs khila denge’: Babar Azam ridiculed by Sarfaraz Ahmed, responds with a century – Watch | Cricket News

সেপ্টেম্বর ২০, ২০২৪ ৭:০৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Sarfaraz Ahmed tried his best to get under the skin of Babar Azam in a Champions Cup match on Thursday in Faisalabad, but the batting great didn’t lose his cool and responded with a century to regain his form, which has been a matter of scrutiny for some time in Pakistan cricket.
Coming in to bat at No. 3 for the Stallions, Babar was welcomed by Dolphins wicketkeeper Sarfaraz, who tried to put Babar under pressure with sarcastic words.
“Jaldi nahi hai, jaldi nahi hai. Bas in logon ko bolo Babar Babar karte rahe. Babar ko 40 over khila denge aur baaki saare out ho jayenge (no hurry, tell spectators to chant Babar, Babar. Let Babar play 40 overs and we will get others out),” Sarfaraz’s was caught as saying on the stump microphone.

However, Babar responded the best way he could, by scoring 104 not out off 100 balls, including 7 fours and 3 sixes, which took the Stallions to a competitive 271 for 7 in 50 overs.
In response, the Dolphins succumbed and crashed to 97 all out in 25 overs to lose by a massive 174 runs. Sarfaraz scored just five
Jahandad Khan (3 for 18) and Mehran Mumtaz (3 for 14) took three wickets each for the Stallions. Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed contributed with figures of 2 for 28 and 2 for 15 respectively.





