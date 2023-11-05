রবিবার , ৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২০শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

It hurts a lot: Jos Buttler on England’s early exit from World Cup | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৫, ২০২৩ ৫:৩৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1699141048 photo



msid 104974105,imgsize 26540

NEW DELHI: As defending champions England suffered an official exit from the World Cup on Saturday, it left skipper Jos Buttler licking the wounds.
With a disappointing 33-run defeat to Australia, England marked their fifth consecutive loss in the tournament, ultimately sealing their premature departure.
The campaign was a bitter disappointment for a squad that boasted numerous match-winners and had bossed the competition just four years ago.
“It hurts a lot. We certainly haven’t done ourselves justice. Wanted to have a real go at it. Incredibly tough to reach those highs (winning in 2019) and everyone knows the work that goes into that. Feel like we’ve let people down. You wear that on your own shoulders,” said Buttler at the post match presentation.

England had their moments in the chase of 287 but fell short in the end.
“Yeah, thought so (on chasing 287), could have been better — frustrating partnership between Zampa and Starc, could have finished it quicker. Having come up 30 runs short, there’s certainly areas we can find those 30 runs.”
Buttler’s own form has also let the team down and he was the first one to admit.
“I think it was the right shot to play, execution was off. Felt that was the time to throw something back at the opposition,” he said referring to his mistimed hit that was caught and long off.
“My own form has been the biggest concern. I came in in a great place, but my own form has really hurt us.”
England, who are at the bottom of the table, will now look to win their remaining two games for a spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Top seven in World Cup and hosts Pakistan get to play in that competition.
“Only way you can get back into form is keep going. The longer it goes on, the closer you are to coming out of it,” he said.
(With inputs from PTI)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Kalurghat Bridge 800x420
ট্রেন চলাচলে আর বাধা নেই কালুরঘাট সেতুতে
বাংলাদেশ
1699141048 photo
It hurts a lot: Jos Buttler on England’s early exit from World Cup | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
6
Cracked Heel Remedy: ফাটা গোড়ালির সমস্যা! এই তিন উপাদানে রাতারাতি গায়েব হবে ফাটা গোড়ালি! জানুন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
fotojet 2023 11 04t215901.950 2023 11 cef73b7f3317e13c61e1b03842a0b187 16x9
Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Wild Card Entrant Manasvi Mamgai Evicted In Her First Week
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
received 310056047404892

সাপাহার প্রেসক্লাবের সভাপতি জাহাঙ্গীর আলম মানিকের সেচ্ছাচারিতায় প্রেসক্লাবের কমিটি বিলুপ্ত

 malavika mohanan pic

Malavika Mohanan Shares Exotic Scenery Pics from Portugal Trip, Stuns in Crop Top and Denim Shorts

 1624016665 railways

Western Railway Introduces 15 Coach Trains Between Andheri and Virar in Mumbai

 wm 101010

চন্দ্রনাথ পাহাড় নিয়ে উসকানিমূলক পোস্ট, ২ মাদরাসা ছাত্র গ্রেফতার

 wm Jahangir Kabir Nanok Interview on Hefajot 04 05 2021 750x563 1

‘যদি মুখ খুলি তবে অনেকের কুৎসিত রূপ প্রকাশিত হবে’

 High Blood Pressure Control TIps 15 168132107816x9

লিচুর প্রচুর পরিমাণে, পটাশিয়াম, ম্যাগনেশিয়াম, আয়রন পুষ্টিতে ভরপুর যা অতি সহজেই ব্লাডপ্রেশার, ব্লাডসুগার নিয়ন্ত্রণে কাজে লাগে, এছাড়াও লিচুর কোটি কোটি গুণ শরীর ভাল রাখতে ৷ Litchi has a lot of food values which helps to keep body fit and fine.So that High Blood Sugar, High Pressure Problem can be reduced. – News18 Bangla

 deepika padukone 1 2

Deepika Padukone Makes Strong Case For Edgy Style in Boxy Blazer

 dhubai

[১] দুবাই এক্সপোতে বাংলাদেশ বিনিয়োগ উন্নয়ন কর্তৃপক্ষের সেমিনার অনুষ্ঠিত

 IMG 20220313 WA0046

নিত্যপণ্যের মুল্য বৃদ্ধির প্রতিবাদে টাঙ্গাইলে যুবদলের প্রতিবাদ সমাবেশ

 mobile battery

Signs To Know Whether Your Phone Is Infected By Malware