‘It hurts’: Pakistan’s Shadab Khan breaks silence on favouritism trolls due to father-in-law Saqlain Mushtaq | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s senior all-rounder Shadab Khan has expressed frustration over repeated allegations of favouritism and promotion due to his relationship with Saqlain Mushtaq, his father-in-law and a mentor appointed by the Pakistan Cricket Board ( PCB ).

Saqlain, who has held influential positions within the PCB, including head coach of the national team and a role at the National Cricket Academy, has been accused of favouring Shadab in selection matters.

Shadab, who has been part of the Pakistan team for nearly seven years, made a surprise comeback to the T20 squad for the New Zealand tour as vice-captain after being out of the team since the ICC T20 World Cup last year.

This move has fueled speculation and criticism from former players and critics, suggesting that Shadab’s selection is influenced by his familial ties to Saqlain.

“It is frustrating and disappointing to hear such things because my career is nearly seven years long,” Shadab told the Pakistani media, as quoted by PTI.

“I have given some good performances since debuting for Pakistan. Yes, I am learning a lot from Saqlain Mushtaq because of his strong cricket coaching background. But it does not mean he is doing me favours,” he added. “It hurts when the connection with Saqlain Mushtaq is repeatedly brought up.”

While acknowledging the value of Saqlain’s guidance in improving his bowling, Shadab maintains that his primary focus is on contributing to the team as a bowler rather than a batter.

“I have been trying to improve my bowling by working with my father-in-law because I consider myself more beneficial to the team as a bowler than a batter,” the spinner continued.

“Saqlain Mushtaq is working with me to improve my bowling. I am hopeful that with his guidance, good results will follow, and there will be consistency in my performances.”