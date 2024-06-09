‘It makes India vs Pakistan clash…’: Rishabh Pant on viral ‘Tel lagao dabur ka, wicket lo Babar ka’ chant | Cricket News

T20 World Cup

NEW DELHI: The fervent and zealous fans play a pivotal role in the electrifying atmosphere during the epic cricketing clashes between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan. The passionate supporters of both nations, with their unwavering loyalty and enthusiasm, create an ambiance filled with excitement, tension, and patriotic fervor.India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant shared his thoughts on the fervent support and enthusiasm displayed by fans during the highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan.During a recent interview, the host inquired about Pant’s opinion on a particular chant that Indian fans used when for Pakistan captain Babar Azam . The chant, which goes “Tel lagao Dabur ka, wicket lo Babar ka,” has become a popular rallying cry among Indian supporters whenever the two teams met last time.“If we are going to see it from a player’s perspective, then they also work hard for their country. These kind of banters keep on going and the interesting part is, it brings a lot of emotion from both the countries. These narratives made by the fans like ‘Tel lagao Dabur ka, wicket lo Babar ka’ (laughs), makes the competition more interesting,” Pant said on India TV’s show, ‘Aap Ki Adaalat’.Playing at number three during the warm-up clash against Bangladesh and the first Group A game against Ireland, Pant scored 53 and 36* respectively. Pant just made his return to competitive cricket during the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 as a captain of Delhi Capitals, after a life-threatening car accident back in December 2022.Indian skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed that Pant will continue to be a fixture in the top order to break a right-hand bat heavy top four.“I had to look at Rishabh in the few games in IPL to make up my mind on where he will bat in the World Cup,” Rohit said in the pre-match conference.