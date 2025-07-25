It Was A Bigg Boss 17 Reunion At Munawar Faruqui’s First Copy Success Party | Television News

Last Updated: July 25, 2025, 15:18 IST

Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande and Samarth Jurel’s friendship deepened during their time at Bigg Boss 17.

First Copy marks Munawar Faruqui’s acting debut. (Photo Source: Instagram)

The makers of First Copy, featuring Munawar Faruqui, organised a grand success party in Mumbai on Thursday, July 24. The success party was indeed a star-studded affair, as celebrities and A-listers attended the glamorous event in full style. Among them were Munawar’s fellow Bigg Boss 17 contestants Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and Samarth Jurel.

Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande and Samarth Jurel’s Looks

The trio appeared together at the success party, putting their best fashion foot forward. Ankita Lokhande turned up the heat as she donned a gorgeous bright red mini dress. The actress paired her ensemble with matching red heels and kept her hair in a messy bun. Complementing her outfit, Vicky Jain opted for a neutral-toned look. The Laughter Chefs contestant looked dashing in white trousers and an off-white jacket, which he paired with a black t-shirt underneath. He further elevated his look with gelled hair and black sunglasses.

On the other hand, Samarth Jurel was seen in more casual attire as he opted for a black sweatshirt and paired it with matching trousers. Samarth’s head-to-toe black look exuded effortless charm as he posed with the couple. Before entering the event, the trio was seen smiling and talking as they posed for the shutterbugs.

The Trio’s Friendship

The trio’s friendship deepened during their time at Bigg Boss 17. Throughout the years, they have been seen celebrating together on various occasions, including Samarth’s birthday. Moreover, Vicky Jain and Samarth Jurel also share a close off-screen bond with each other. All three of them share a great bond with Munawar Faruqui.

On the other hand, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain started dating in 2019 before getting married in a lavish ceremony in 2021. The couple has participated in various reality TV shows, including Smart Jodi, Bigg Boss 17 and Laughter Chefs.

About First Copy

First Copy marks Munawar Faruqui’s acting debut. Set in 1990s Mumbai, the web series follows the story of Arif, a young man who, after experiencing humiliation at a film production company, turns to video piracy and builds a massive criminal empire. As his illegal empire expands, a determined police officer sets out to bring him down. The film delves into the world of film piracy and its impact on the entertainment industry during that time. Besides Munawar, the series features Gulshan Grover, Krystle D’Souza, Ashi Singh, Akashdeep Arora, Raza Murad and others. First Copy is currently streaming on Amazon MX Player.

