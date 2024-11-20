‘It’s the captain and players who…’: Pakistan’s interim white-ball coach Aaqib Javed makes a big statement | Cricket News

Aaqib Javed. (Video Grab)

NEW DELHI: Former fast bowler Aaqib Javed, who was recently appointed Pakistan’s interim white-ball coach , on Wednesday commented that while coaches play a role, it is ultimately the captain and players who win matches.

He emphasized that leadership on the field and players’ execution are the decisive factors in cricket. His remarks come as he prepares to step into a permanent coaching role for Pakistan’s white-ball teams, replacing Jason Gillespie.

Aaqib, with his extensive coaching experience, aims to bring a pragmatic approach, especially as Pakistan gears up for crucial series against Zimbabwe and South Africa.

“I have been coaching for the last 20 years and a coach can only help in creating a good environment to a certain extent, sending a clear and loud message what type of cricket should be played and helping players in preparations. But, in the end, results are achieved by the captain and players on the field,” Javed told the media in Lahore on Wednesday.

Javed also dismissed rumors that batting stalwart Babar Azam and other players were being deliberately sidelined from T20 cricket since his appointment as senior selector. He clarified that team selections are made purely on merit and in the best interests of Pakistan cricket .

Javed emphasised that there is no targeted effort against any player, and decisions are aimed at building a balanced team capable of performing in all formats. His statement comes amidst ongoing debates about Babar’s role and future in Pakistan’s T20 setup.

“Look, cricket is not about individuals. In the end whatever we do as selectors, the idea is for Pakistan to win. How Babar batted in Australia everybody saw. We are not targeting anyone. We know that Babar, (Mohammad) Rizwan, Fakhar (Zaman) have loads of experience and have delivered in the past.

“But, right now, we are focussing on the Champions Trophy and one-day squad. We are keeping it open because we have to close our ODI side soon.”

Javed stated that selectors are focusing on giving opportunities to young and emerging players to create a larger talent pool, which will provide Pakistan with more options in the future. He emphasized the importance of long-term planning and preparing players for different roles across formats.

Additionally, Javed downplayed the significance of strike rate in T20 cricket, arguing that consistency and adaptability are more critical for building a strong team.

“T20 is a different brand, you have to be aggressive from the start. In ODIs, you get a few overs to settle down and it is closer to Test matches.

“But, I think, more than strike rate, what our players are behind (in) is game awareness even in T20s. Conditions and pitches vary all the time and our players have to develop more game awareness. The strike rate comes later.”

Javed highlighted the changing dynamics of T20 cricket, noting that in the last T20 World Cup, teams successfully defended totals around 120, while in recent matches, even 200-plus scores were not enough to secure victories. He stressed that game awareness, rather than just high totals or strike rates, is the key to success in the format.

When questioned about taking on the dual role of head coach and selector, an approach that had previously failed under Misbah-ul-Haq, Javed expressed confidence in his extensive coaching experience. He emphasized that the selectors prioritize team success over individual performances, focusing on creating a cohesive unit rather than relying on standout players.

“We are not focussing on individuals as selectors; our job is to pick the best possible eleven which can win us matches,” he said.

“As far as Fakhar is concerned, he has fitness issues and we are in touch with him. Once he is 100 percent fit, he will be considered as he is a match winner.”