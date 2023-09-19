Jaane Jaan Premiere: Tamannaah Bhatia Cheers For Beau Vijay Varma, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor Attend; Photos

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia confirmed that they are in a relationship in June this year. The couple met on the sets of Lust Stories 2 and fell in love. As the couple is head over heels for each other, it’s not unusual for ladylove Tamannaah Bhatia to be at beau Vijay’s film Jaane Jaan’s premiere. The premiere for the Sujoy Ghosh-directorial is being held in Mumbai tonight and the who’s who of Bollywood is present at the do.

Vijay, known for his eclectic style choices, look handsome in a printed, metallic suit, while Tamannaah was gorgeous as always in a strappy tea-length denim dress. She tied her hair in a top bun and accessoried the look with dainty drop earrings. The ‘it’ couple posed alongside each other and smiled for the shutterbugs.

The premiere is also being attended by Arjun Kapoor, who posed with the couple. He also hugged and greeted director Sujoy Ghosh and Vijay. He looked dapper in a blue shirt paired with black trousers. Kartik Aaryan, too, was present at the premiere. He opted for an all-black outfit. That apart, Nora Fatehi and Alaya F were also spotted. Nora looked beautiful in a printed, green shift dress with a slit and Alaya looked a white crop top with blue denims and nude pumps. Jaideep Ahlawat looked handsome in a black bandhgala.

In the film, Kareena Kapoor Khan plays a character named Maya D’Souza, who is in a troubled relationship, and her neighbour Naren, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, has suspicions about it. The trailer suggests that Naren might come across as a creepy stalker in the film. Vijay plays a police officer named Karan, who comes to Kalimpong to find Maya’s missing husband and ends up having a romantic relationship with her.