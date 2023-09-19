মঙ্গলবার , ১৯ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৪ঠা আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Jaane Jaan Premiere: Tamannaah Bhatia Cheers For Beau Vijay Varma, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor Attend; Photos

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১৯, ২০২৩ ৪:২৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
fotojet 66


Celebs at the premiere of Jaane Jaan.

Celebs at the premiere of Jaane Jaan.

The premiere of Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Jaane Jaan was held in Mumbai on Monday night.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia confirmed that they are in a relationship in June this year. The couple met on the sets of Lust Stories 2 and fell in love. As the couple is head over heels for each other, it’s not unusual for ladylove Tamannaah Bhatia to be at beau Vijay’s film Jaane Jaan’s premiere. The premiere for the Sujoy Ghosh-directorial is being held in Mumbai tonight and the who’s who of Bollywood is present at the do.

Vijay, known for his eclectic style choices, look handsome in a printed, metallic suit, while Tamannaah was gorgeous as always in a strappy tea-length denim dress. She tied her hair in a top bun and accessoried the look with dainty drop earrings. The ‘it’ couple posed alongside each other and smiled for the shutterbugs.

The premiere is also being attended by Arjun Kapoor, who posed with the couple. He also hugged and greeted director Sujoy Ghosh and Vijay. He looked dapper in a blue shirt paired with black trousers. Kartik Aaryan, too, was present at the premiere. He opted for an all-black outfit. That apart, Nora Fatehi and Alaya F were also spotted. Nora looked beautiful in a printed, green shift dress with a slit and Alaya looked a white crop top with blue denims and nude pumps. Jaideep Ahlawat looked handsome in a black bandhgala.

In the film, Kareena Kapoor Khan plays a character named Maya D’Souza, who is in a troubled relationship, and her neighbour Naren, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, has suspicions about it. The trailer suggests that Naren might come across as a creepy stalker in the film. Vijay plays a police officer named Karan, who comes to Kalimpong to find Maya’s missing husband and ends up having a romantic relationship with her.

shreyanka mazumdar
Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, music and fashion, sheRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTG Potata
বেঁধে দেওয়া দামে আলু বিক্রিতে বাধ্য হলেন বিক্রেতারা
বাংলাদেশ
1695076000 photo
Chief selector Ajit Agarkar explains R Ashwin’s inclusion for Australia ODIs | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
biscuits cakes
খিদে পেলেই ‘কেক-বিস্কুট’ খাচ্ছেন? এখনই বন্ধ না করলে হার্ট অ্যাটাকে মৃত্যু হতে পারে, সাবধান! overeat biscuits cakes crisps increase risk of heart attack study suggests – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
fotojet 66
Jaane Jaan Premiere: Tamannaah Bhatia Cheers For Beau Vijay Varma, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor Attend; Photos
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
received 120237464425431

জামালপুরে নানান আয়োজনে পালিত হলোবিশ্ব শিশু শ্রম প্রতিরোধ দিবস

 wm Chatra Leauge New Commette

নেতাকর্মীদের প্রতি সাদ্দাম-ইনানের ১০ নির্দেশনা

 wm Nepal biman

আকাশে ওড়ার পর নেপালের বিমান নিখোঁজ

 1626440241 photo

Team India begins training in Durham for warm-up match against County Select XI | Cricket News

 wm ssc blind

অদেখা চোখে বিজয়ের হাসি

 wm vaccine final

গরিবের জন্য ভ্যাকসিনই নেই, ধনীর জন্য বুস্টার

 wm Chandpur AL Leader Murder

চাঁদপুরে বীর মুক্তিযোদ্ধাকে ছুরিকাঘাতে খুন

 IMG 20220210 WA0007

সাতক্ষীরায় গ্রেপ্তার কৈখালি ইউপি চেয়ারম্যানের মুক্তি দাবি করে স্ত্রীর সংবাদ সম্মেলন

 IMG 20230220 WA0001

সাতক্ষীরার কালীগঞ্জের বরেয়া মিলনী মাধ্যমিক বিদ্যালয়ে বসন্ত বরণ ও পিঠা উৎসব অনুষ্ঠিত

 studio project 1 19

Bigg Boss Marathi Fame Veena Jagtap’s Traditional Look in Insta Video has Everyone’s Heart