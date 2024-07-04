Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Pose for Paps at Kill Premiere Amid Pooja Entertainment’s Unpaid Dues

Amid allegations of unpaid dues to actors and crew members, production company Pooja Entertainment’s Jackky Bhagnani arrived at the premiere of ‘Kill’ in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. Jackky was accompanied by his actress-wife Rakul Preet Singh. The couple, who got married in February this year, looked stunning as they posed for the paps on the red carpet.

Rakul dazzled in an off-shoulder red hot skintight dress featuring a thigh-high slit, while Jackky looked dapper in a suit. The duo was all smile as they struck a pose on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, Jackky Bhagnani, son of Vashu Bhagnani who co-produced Pooja Entertainment’s last box office debacle Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, recently responded to the financial allegations.

“Akshay sir met me recently to discuss this matter. Upon learning about this situation, Akshay sir didn’t hesitate to step forward and show his support for the crew. He has insisted that his payments be placed on hold until every single crew member working on our projects receive their full and final payment. We are incredibly grateful for Akshay sir’s understanding and his willingness to stand with us during this time. The movie business hinges on strong relationships and that is the spirit we strive to foster in the industry,” he said in a statement.

According to trade sources, Pooja Entertainment owner Vashu Bhagnani has sold his seven-floor office to a builder. A report in Bollywood Hungama also claimed that Vashu has ‘sacked almost 80 percent of employees and shifted the office base to a two-bedroom flat in Juhu’.