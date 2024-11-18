Jacqueline Fernandez Flaunts Her Killer Dance Moves In New Post

Last Updated: November 18, 2024, 17:43 IST

Jacqueline Fernandez shared a series of pictures from her dance practice and fans are loving the post.

Jacqueline Fernandez was most recently seen in Kill ‘Em All 2. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jacqueline Fernandez loves keeping her fans updated with glimpses of her daily life, and her latest Instagram post is proof. On Monday, November 18, the actress shared a series of pictures from her dance practice. Dressed in an all-black ensemble featuring a tank top, mini skirt and high-heeled boots, Jacqueline looked elegant while giving fans a peek into her routine.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s latest Instagram post took fans behind the scenes of her dance practice. The post kicked off with a stunning mirror selfie, where the actress posed effortlessly. Following that, Jacqueline was seen perfecting her dance moves, showing off her dedication to the routine. In another shot, she was seen stretching with some help from a person in the background. The post concluded with a few more pictures from her practice session. She shared the set of photos with just three cat emojis.

Soon, the Kick actress’ fans started flooding the comment section with their praises. One of her fans wrote, “Fitness Queen is just raising the temperature with her hotness and beauty. Love You, My JacQueen; you are one of a Kind.” Another said, “Love the dedication and passion .. you’re inspiring.” A third fan wrote, “Her flexibility and fitness is best.”

Just a while back, Jacqueline shared a sweet and heartfelt message for her millions of Instagram followers on the occasion of Dhanteras. She wished, “Happy Dhanteras, such a beautiful day!! Wishing everyone a wonderful festive season!!” accompanied by a series of pictures. In one of the photos, she was seen performing puja with her close ones, dressed in embellished purple ethnic attire.

Jacqueline’s Instagram carousel also featured pictures with her friends, a peek of the prasad she had, and a beautiful picture of the makeshift worship place. Meanwhile, in a few photos, the actress was seen lovingly feeding cows. She was seen wearing a cotton-printed suit set.

Speaking of her work front, the actress who made her debut in Bollywood with the 2009 film Aladin, has come a long way. In her career spanning over a decade, Jacqueline has not only starred in several Bollywood films but has also ventured into international films. She was last seen in the films Cirkus, Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey, and Attack, released in 2022. Most recently, she was seen in the American film Kill ‘Em All 2. At present, Jacqueline is busy shooting for Housefull 5 and Welcome To The Jungle.