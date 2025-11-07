Jaideep Ahlawat Touches Manoj Bajpayee’s Feet At Family Man 3 Trailer Launch, Video Goes Viral | Web-series News

Last Updated: November 07, 2025, 18:05 IST

While Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat go head-to-head in The Family Man 3, their off-screen camaraderie at the trailer launch event has delighted fans!

Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat’s camaraderie wows fans

The highly-anticipated trailer of The Family Man season 3 was unveiled today. While Manoj Bajpayee reprises his role as Srikant Tiwari, the trailer also introduced Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur’s characters in the spy thriller series. Jaideep Ahlawat plays the antagonist this season and is set for an intense face-off with Manoj Bajpayee’s character. While they will go head-to-head in the series, they actually share a good bond off-screen. A viral moment from The Family Man 3 trailer launch event in Mumbai shows Jaideep touching Manoj Bajpayee’s feet. While trying to recreate a tense face-off on stage, the duo couldn’t help but burst into laughter.

Manoj Bajpayee And Jaideep Ahlawat At The Family Man 3 Trailer Launch

Videos from the trailer launch event of The Family Man 3 have gone viral on social media. One video shows Jaideep and Manoj Bajpayee coming in stage to recreate a face-off scene. Jaideep first touched Manoj’s feet, and the two actors shared a warm hug. They tried to compose themselves to recreate the tense moment, but Jaideep couldn’t hold back his laughter, and the two ended up giggling. The video has gone viral on social media, with fans gushing over their bromance. “Two of the best actors we have. Can’t wait for season 3,” wrote one fan, while another one commented, “Gangs of Wasseypur time reunion.” “They have so much respect for one another,” wrote another fan.

For the unversed, Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat have shared screen space previously in Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’, and ‘Chittagong’.

About The Family Man 3

The trailer of The Family Man 3 was unveiled by the makers today. It opens with Manoj Bajpayee’s character, Srikant Tiwari, finally revealing his secret life as a spy to his family. Meanwhile, parallelly, we see Srikant being informed that an arrest warrant has been issued against him, marking him as a suspect. He is officially declared a wanted criminal, thrusting him into a dangerous game. As Srikant is on the run with his family, JK (played by Sharib Hashmi) helps him. While Nimrat Kaur is seen as the mastermind behind Srikant’s downfall, Jaideep Ahlawat enters the story as a menacing drug smuggler from North East India.

Created by the director duo Raj & DK under their banner D2R Films, the critically acclaimed espionage action-thriller series stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead as Srikant Tiwari, along with Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag, among others.

Written by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, with dialogues by Sumit Arora, The Family Man is directed by Raj & DK, with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth joining as directors this season. The Family Man Season 3 is set to premiere on November 21 exclusively on Prime Video in India.

First Published: November 07, 2025, 18:01 IST

News movies web-series Jaideep Ahlawat Touches Manoj Bajpayee’s Feet At Family Man 3 Trailer Launch, Video Goes Viral