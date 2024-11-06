বুধবার , ৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৪ | ২১শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

James Anderson, 42, registers for IPL auction, but Ben Stokes decides not to | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৬, ২০২৪ ৯:৩৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
James Anderson, 42, registers for IPL auction, but Ben Stokes decides not to | Cricket News


James Anderson, left, and Ben Stokes (Photos: Getty Images/IPL)

James Anderson last played a T20 game more than 10 years ago, but the fast-bowling legend, who retired from international cricket in July this year, feels he has enough gas left in the tank to have a go in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The 42-year-old Anderson, whose staggering 704 Test wickets are the most by a pacer in Test cricket, has registered for the IPL auction scheduled to be held in Jeddah on November 24-25.

BREAKING NEWS: #IPL 2025 Final Retentions

Currently England’s bowling coach, the right-arm pacer has kept his base price at Rs 1.25 crore. Notably, Anderson has never participated in a global T20 franchise league.
Meanwhile, Anderson’s former teammate and England’s Test captain Ben Stokes is not among the list of players who have registered for the auction.
In total, 1574 players have registered for the auction. The list includes 320 capped players, 1,224 uncapped players, and 30 players from Associate Nations.
The 10 franchises have already announced the names of their respective retained players, and the remaining 204 slots will be filled at the two-day auction. Notably, no England player has been retained.
According to a new rule introduced in the IPL Player Regulations, an overseas player who decides to withdraw after being bought in the auction will be banned from the tournament for two years.





Source link

