Janhvi Kapoor And Karisma Kapoor Spotted In Cool Casuals As They Get Papped At Airport; Watch Video

সেপ্টেম্বর ১৮, ২০২৩ ১২:২১ অপরাহ্ণ
janhvi karisma


Last Updated: September 18, 2023, 11:40 IST

Janhvi and Karisma Kapoor spotted at airport

Janhvi and Karisma Kapoor spotted at airport

Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Ulajh. It is helmed by the National Award winning director Sudhanshu Saria

Janhvi Kapoor has recently completed the shooting of his next film Ulajh. The actress shared a lot of BTS pictures on her social handle which went viral. Well, today Janhvi was spotted at the airport with Karisma Kapoor. Both were looking cool in casuals as they walked towards their car. The video has been getting a lot of attention from fans.

In the video, shared by News18, we can spot Janhvi wearing a cream colour casual. She opted for a curly hairdo and subtle makeup. The Gunjan Saxena actress completed her look with a bright orange sling bag. On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor wore a military green sweatshirt with black pants and white sneakers. The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress also chose a black cap with the same. The two bid farewell to each other soon and went their separate ways. Later, Janhvi is also seen posing for selfies with fans.

Watch the video here:

Starring Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew, the stylized international thriller, Ulajh, is helmed by the National Award Winning Director Sudhanshu Saria. Ulajh also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Adil Hussain, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.

Sources close to the production house shared that Ulajh follows the journey of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post.

There are reports that Janhvi Kapoor will be playing lead role in Siddharth Anand’s Rambo. The film will also stars Tiger Shroff. The Rambo remake is set to start shooting in January 2024 and will be filmed in various locations across Europe on a large scale. The producer and director aim to create a quintessential Indian action hero, and to achieve this, Tiger will receive rigorous training from international experts in weapons and guerrilla warfare. He will play the role of the last surviving member of an elite Indian Armed Forces unit who returns home to find his country in turmoil.



