Janhvi Kapoor Impresses Jr NTR With Fluent Tamil; Vijayta Pandit Says Rishi Kapoor-Dimple Kapadia Were In Love

Janhvi Kapoor spoke Tamil for what seems to be the first time in public. The actress was in Chennai on Tuesday evening to promote her film, Devara. She joined Jr NTR and Anirudh Ravichander for a press conference in the city. Before deep-diving into the questions about the film, Janhvi addressed the media in Tamil and thanked them for showering her late mother, Sridevi with love.

Zayed Khan seems to blame Mumbai for difficult marriages. The actor, in a recent interview, was asked about his sister Sussanne Khan’s divorce from Hrithik Roshan. The couple parted ways in 2014, after being married for 14 years, but continue to remain friends. During the chat, Zayed blamed Mumbai for have numerous distractions and added that it is a tough city for many marriages.

Vijayta Pandit made her debut in Love Story (1981) with Kumar Gaurav. The two actors fell in love with one another, against his father’s wishes. In a recent chat, Vijayta revealed that the actor was ready to marry her despite being engaged to Raj Kapoor’s daughter. She said that when people do such films together, you feel the love and hence actors like Rishi Kapoor-Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol-Amrita Singh ‘fell in love in real life’.

Although Javed Akhtar has two children from his first wedding, the renowned writer-lyricist and Shabana Azmi did have not children of their own. In a recent interview, Shabana opened up about not bearing children and admitted it was tough for her to come to terms with it. She added that a conversation with her mother, Shaukat Kaifi, helped her change her perspective about motherhood and life.

Anushka Sharma once candidly spoke about her earlier years, describing herself as being quite arrogant and snobbish during her school and college days. In a chat with Headlines Today, she had admitted that she carried an inflated sense of self, believing herself to be the “prettiest girl”. This self-perception took a sharp turn when she met Aditya Chopra for her debut film, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, her debut with Shah Rukh Khan. During the meeting, Aditya Chopra gave he, what she called a reality check, telling her that she wasn’t “the most good-looking girl.”

