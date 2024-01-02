Buy cheap website traffic
মঙ্গলবার , ২ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১৮ই পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn Make the Most of the Holiday Season with Orry in London; See Viral Photos

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ২, ২০২৪ ৮:০৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
fotojet 2023 12 17t193040.488 2023 12 3bed7bbedac426a74fb69b6d6d06375d


Last Updated: December 17, 2023, 19:32 IST

Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn celebrate Christmas with Orry

Orry recently made an appearance at Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17.

With Christmas being around the corner, the entire world is celebrating the festive spirit with much needed joy. Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn are also making the most of this holiday season. The duo had recently jetted off to London with their bestie Orry. Several photos from their recent holiday has gone viral. Right from Christmas lights, to fun polaroid moments and selfies, the photos gave a glimpse of the pre-Christmas celebration. ‘The value of a vacation #VoV,’ Orry wrote in the caption.

Have a look at the photos:

Janhvi Kapoor shares a close bond with Orry. They often dish out major couple goals. Earlier in an interview with News18, the actress opened up about their equation and revealed why she is so close to him. “I have known Orry for years now and he is someone who I not only have so much fun with, but he’s had my back for a long time, and I have had his back,” Janhvi told us.

“It feels like home when he is around, and I trust him a lot. I think it’s rare to find friends who will stand up for you the way he stands up for his friends. He is a great guy,” Janhvi added.

Orry is often spotted alongside many Bollywood star kids and actors. He is not only popular for his numerous star-studded photos but also his quirky phone covers. He recently appeared on Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant. During his appearance over the weekend, Salman asked him the million-dollar question about his work. Orry told Salman that he gets paid for just posing for selfies with people. He gets about Rs 20 to Rs 30 lakhs to just pose for photos. This left Salman Khan in shock.

“I get paid to get pictures clicked at the events with the pose that I do and post them. I earn around Rs 20-30 lakhs for these pictures in one night,” Orry said. Salman quipped, “Kuch seekh Salman, duniya kahaan se kahaan chali gayi yaar. You get paid for selfies, why am I not doing this? What is their profit in this?” Orry added, “After my touch, they feel that they are ageing in rewind. Even their health problems can get solved.”

aditi mugshot 2023 11 5ad98019419997fb0d1c418cfd0217d4 scaled
Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri is the Senior Subeditor at News18.com. An avid Bollywood enthusiast, she loves interviewing B-Town celebrities, uncovering their stories beRead More



Source link

