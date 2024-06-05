Janhvi Kapoor Shares FIRST Pic With Shikhar Pahariya After Confirming Romance: ‘Thank You for Love’

Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya has made his debut on her official Instagram profile. The actress on Tuesday shared a series of her photos with Shikhar from their recent vacay in Italy, thereby making their relationship Instagram official. Janhvi looked stunning in a yellow dress as she walked hand-in-hand with Shikhar in one of the photos.

Shikhar looked uber-cool in brown jacket and white pants. They were also joined by their friends in the photos. Sharing the pics, Janhvi wrote, “It’s been the best weekend ❤️ thank you for the love and memories #gratitude.” Janhvi also shared the box office figures of her latest movie ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, which has collected over Rs 19.33 crore in four days of its release.

Last week on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, Kapil Sharma teased Janhvi about her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya by asking her if she prefers to choose a life partner with similar interests or she is happy with her current boyfriend. “Aap same interest wale life partner ko choose karna pasand karengi ya jis Shikhar par aap hain aap ussi mein khush hai?” Kapil asked a visibly blushing Janhvi.

When Rajkummar Rao cheekily asked her, “Kya lagta hai Janhvi (What do you think)?” The actress smiled and confirmed that she is very happy in her relationship with Shikhar. “Jis bhi Shikhar par main hoon wahan bahut khush hoon,” Janhvi replied.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Janhvi spoke out about her wedding rumours with Shikhar. She said, “I read something very stupid just recently where they said that I have confirmed some relationship aur meri shadi hone wali hai. People mixed up 2-3 articles saying I am getting married. They are getting me married in a week which I am not okay with (laughs). I want to work at the moment.”

Janhvi confirmed dating Shikhar Pahariya recently. The duo, who had broken up earlier, reconciled around Diwali 2022. Speaking to Mirchi Plus, Janhvi said, “He (Shikhar Pahariya) has been in my life since I was 15-16. I think my dreams have always been his dreams and his dreams have always been my dreams. We’ve been very close. We’ve been each other’s support system almost as if we’ve raised each other.”