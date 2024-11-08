শুক্রবার , ৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৪ | ২৩শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Janhvi Kapoor Takes Break From RC16 Shoot, Performs Puja At Hanuman Temple In Hyderabad | Watch

নভেম্বর ৮, ২০২৪ ৯:৪৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Janhvi Kapoor Takes Break From RC16 Shoot, Performs Puja At Hanuman Temple In Hyderabad | Watch


Janhvi Kapoor takes a spiritual break from her busy film shoot with Ram Charan in Hyderabad and visits Hanuman temple for blessings.

Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently filming for her upcoming movie RC 16 with Ram Charan in Hyderabad, recently took a spiritual pause from her busy schedule to visit the Anjaneya Swamy Temple, which is dedicated to Lord Hanuman. The actor, known for her versatile roles in Bollywood, paid a visit to the temple to seek blessings. The visit, which included a special puja, was a peaceful moment for Janhvi amidst her hectic filming routine.

On Thursday, social media platforms were flooded with pictures and videos of Janhvi at the temple. In the videos, she is seen dressed in an ethnic outfit, sitting on the floor amidst the chanting of hymns during the puja rituals. In one of the pictures, she is seen wearing a garland and a tika, posing with a priest after the rituals.

Reports suggest that Janhvi spent about 30 minutes at the temple and was accompanied by RC 16 director, Buchi Babu Sana, who is a frequent visitor to the Hanuman temple in Ameerpet. The temple is located near Buchi’s residence, which made it a convenient stop for the actor during her stay in Hyderabad for the film’s prep work.

Janhvi has always been open about her belief in God. According to reports, she decided to visit the temple after learning about it from Buchi Babu, who has a special connection to the place.

Janhvi’s latest film project is her big Telugu debut in Devara Part 1, alongside Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Prakash Raj. Although she has a smaller role in the film, her presence is crucial as the narrative unfolds in a coastal setting with intense power struggles. Jr NTR’s character, Devara, plays a dual role in the film, which explores his dynamic with Saif Ali Khan’s character, Bhaira, a kushti master. Janhvi is also expected to reprise her role in the film’s sequel.

