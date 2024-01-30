Jannik Sinner: Australian Open Champion and the Role of Perfect Parents | Tennis News

It was tough leaving home at 14, says

Australian Open champion

The intricately designed Norman Brookes Challenge Cup sat before Jannik Sinner , but the Australian Open champion said it was all yet to sink in. Sinner delivered one of the most moving victory speeches, reaching out to his parents Johann and Siglinde Sinner, who he called ‘perfect parents’.

The 22-year-old said, “Growing up away from home was the fastest way to grow up.”

Sinner’s father Johann works as a chef in a restaurant and his wife Siglinde also worked at the same restaurant as a waitress. Most of Sinner’s childhood was spent with his grandparents, who looked after him when his parents were away at work.

Simone Vagnozzi, Sinner’s coach for the last three years, said the 22-year-old’s parents should be held up as an example. “Sometimes they come to the tournament, and they do not speak one word about tennis. They are just there. They enjoy the life of the tournament, but never come to us (his coaches) and say, serve, volley, breakpoint.”

Vagnozzi said such people were always hard to find, more so in the internet age, where everyone thinks he’s an expert.

“With YouTube everyone is a coach. Especially in Italy,” he said. “So, we are really lucky to have this family who backs him like this.”

It is because of his family that the world No. 4 is so well behaved on the court.

Sinner went away to the Piatti Tennis Centre when in his early teens. “I don’t see them so often, unfortunately, but when I see them it’s always a great time,” Sinner said of his parents. “I left home when I was 14 years old. So, I had to grow up quite fast, trying to cook for myself, trying to do laundry. That was maybe the fastest way to grow up.”

The 22-year-old said that it was tough for him back then but acknowledged that it was tougher for his parents.

“For parents to leave their 14-year-old son is not easy,” he said. “They are the perfect parents. Obviously, I know only them, but they are awesome. Also, my brother, he brings me honesty.”

Cahill, who was pushing Sinner throughout the near four-hour final, asking the 22-year-old to show him what he’s got, said the Italian’s conduct on the court is a reflection of his upbringing.

“Jannik is incredibly respectful on the court, whether it be to the umpires or ball kids or lines people, or anybody around the tournament – transport drivers, people at the restaurant,” the Aussie said. “He’s been brought up really well. He’s got his feet on the ground. He’s exactly like his parents.”

The reason Sinner’s parents didn’t join their son in the later stages of the Australian Open was because they didn’t want to jinx his run here. “His dad’s a chef. So, we want him to come as much as possible because we eat really well when he’s around,” Cahill said.

Cahill noted that Sinner, who has shown great improvement in the last 12 months, was on his way as a player.

“Our job as coaches is to try to fast-track his journey as quickly as possible and get him to where he wants to go, so he can have a long window at the top of the game,” Cahill said. “He’s absorbing everything and trying new things on the court. He just wants to get better.”