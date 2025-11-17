Jannik Sinner downs Carlos Alcaraz to cap turbulent season with historic ATP Finals crown | Tennis News

Jannik Sinner holds the trophy after winning the final match of the ATP World Tour Finals against Carlos Alcaraz. (AP Photo)

Jannik Sinner capped a season of soaring highs and unexpected turbulence in spectacular fashion on Sunday, defeating Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 to clinch the ATP Finals title for the second straight year in front of an electrified Turin crowd. The Italian, roared on by thousands at the Inalpi Arena, delivered one of the most complete performances of his career to end 2025 on the perfect note.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The 24-year-old, who already lifted the Australian Open and celebrated a landmark victory at Wimbledon earlier this year, added the prestigious year-ending crown to his growing legacy. The triumph also marked a powerful personal comeback after a three-month suspension disrupted his season — a ban later softened by WADA, which accepted that Sinner had been inadvertently contaminated with the banned substance clostebol.“It has been a really long week… the atmosphere was brilliant, like a football match,” Sinner said as fans erupted in celebration. “I’m really happy to have given something positive to all of you.”The victory extended Sinner’s remarkable indoor dominance: he has now won 31 consecutive matches on indoor hard courts, a streak stretching back to the 2023 final in Turin that he lost to Novak Djokovic. He has not dropped a set at the ATP Finals since that defeat, and four more indoor wins would see him match Djokovic’s Open-era tally of 35 straight wins indoors.

Poll What was the most impressive aspect of Jannik Sinner’s victory at the ATP Finals?

Alcaraz, who heads into the Davis Cup after a phenomenal season of his own with eight titles and two Grand Slams, praised his rival warmly. “I’m really happy with the level I played today,” he said. “But I played someone who hasn’t lost indoors for two years — that shows how great you are.”Despite both players cruising into the final, the contest quickly turned into a heavyweight battle of precision and nerve. Sinner seized the opener with a brilliant lob and a blistering serve in the tie-break, before unexpectedly gifting Alcaraz an early break in the second set with back-to-back double faults. But the Italian recovered in stunning fashion, breaking back in game six and eventually sealing victory when Alcaraz pushed a backhand wide.Sinner collapsed to the court in disbelief before celebrating emotionally with his family — a fitting end to a season defined by resilience, redemption, and undeniable brilliance.