Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni To NOT Marry Anytime Soon? Actress Says ‘Don’t Have Any Plans’

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of the most loved couples. While they are often asked about their marriage plans, the actress has now hinted that they might not tie the knot anytime soon. In a recent interview, Jasmin was asked about her marriage plans with Aly when she shared that they will do it when they “feel like”. She also stated that for now, both of them are busy with their respective work schedules.

“Honestly on that front, both of us don’t have any plans. We have not sat and had this conversation ki kal kar lete hai ya parso kar lete hai. (We will do it tomorrow or day after). Every time we discuss, we say that we will do it when we feel like but both of us also are very ambitious and strong individuals,” Jasmin said as quoted by TellyChakkar.

“Both of us come from our own small towns and struggles and we came here with our dreams. So, our main focus is that dreams. So, once we reach that stage where we are content and happy inside too to share that happiness with each other, we will be on the same page. Right now we don’t have any timelines,” the actress added.

In April this year, Aly Goni was also asked about his marriage plans with Jasmin when he told Instant Bollywood, “Jasmine is ready. There is nothing like this. I am also ready.” Aly then smiled and stated that people might hear the good news soon. When asked if they might marry this year only, Aly said, “Maybe kuch ho sakta hai”.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s romantic relationship is not a secret. They made it official on Bigg Boss 14.

On the work front, Jasmin Bhasin has worked in several successful television shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and Naagin 4 among others. Besides Bigg Boss, Jasmin also participated in the action reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India. She also made her debut in the Punjabi film industry in 2022 with the movie Honeymoon, which also starred Gippy Grewal in the lead. She will soon be seen in Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di which will hit theatres in September this year.

On the other hand, Aly Goni has been a part of shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan. He was also a part of reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Khatra Khatra Khatra. Currently, he is seen in Laughter Chefs.