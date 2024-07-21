রবিবার , ২১ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ৭ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After She Suffers Corneal Damage; Ram Gopal Varma Says ‘Divorces Made in Heaven’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ২১, ২০২৪ ১০:২৭ অপরাহ্ণ
Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After She Suffers Corneal Damage; Ram Gopal Varma Says 'Divorces Made in Heaven'


Jasmin Bhasin suffers corneal damage. Ram Gopal Varma makes cryptic post about divorce.

Jasmin Bhasin suffers corneal damage. Ram Gopal Varma makes cryptic post about divorce.

Jasmin Bhasin suffers corneal damage due to a mishap with her contact lenses. Ram Gopal Varma made a cryptic post about divorce amid Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic separation.

In an unfortunate incident Jasmin Bhasin, one of the most popular television actresses, has suffered corneal damage due to a mishap with her contact lenses, which has severely affected her vision. The news has gone viral and the actress also shared the update in a conversation with the Bombay Times. Fans have also reacted to it.

For More: Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After She Suffers Corneal Damage Due To Lens Mishap: ‘Can’t See Properly’

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shared cryptic posts about marriages and divorces shortly after Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their separation. Taking to X, the Rangeela director deemed marriages are made in ‘hell’ while d

For More: Ram Gopal Varma Says ‘Divorces Made in Heaven’ After Hardik Pandya-Natasa Split: ‘Marriages Are…’

Renowned film journalist Anupama Chopra, also the wife of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, seemingly confirmed that Film Companion is closing. On Saturday, the film critic took to her Instagram account and shared pictures with her team along with a farewell note. She revealed the team reunited for their last lunch together and wished them the best as they headed into new career paths. Anupama Chopra will now head The Hollywood Reporter India.

For More: Film Companion Closes Down, Anupama Chopra Confirms: ‘Wishing This Wonderful Crew…’

Actor Paresh Rawal is facing harsh criticism from netizens following his compliments about Italian actress and model Monica Bellucci’s beauty in the 2000 erotic drama ‘Malena,’ directed by Giuseppe Tornatore. After the actor reposted a clip from the film on his X(formerly Twitter handle), netizens wasted no time in trolling him.

For More: Paresh Rawal Reacts ‘Oh My God’ To Monica Bellucci In Malena; Gets Brutally Trolled For Viral Post

Kareena Kapoor Khan joked that she was ‘struggling’ when asked about the number of properties she owns in Mumbai. She jokingly added that her struggle is such that she has to live in her husband’s house in Bandra. The actress passed the funny comment after she was asked about her fees.

Kareena Kapoor Teases She’s ‘Struggling’ When Asked How Many Apartments She Owns in Bandra | Watch

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces fro…Read More



Source link

Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After She Suffers Corneal Damage; Ram Gopal Varma Says ‘Divorces Made in Heaven’
Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After She Suffers Corneal Damage; Ram Gopal Varma Says ‘Divorces Made in Heaven’
For Paris-bound India Olympic athletes, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announces huge financial support of… | Paris Olympics 2024 News
For Paris-bound India Olympic athletes, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announces huge financial support of… | Paris Olympics 2024 News
খেলাধুলা

