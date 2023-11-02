বৃহস্পতিবার , ২ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৭ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Jasprit Bumrah first Indian bowler to achieve this World Cup record

NEW DELHI: Jasprit Bumrah continues his sizzling form in the ODI World Cup with the Indian pace spearhead again providing his team an early breakthrough against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Defending a massive 357, Bumrah struck on the first ball of the innings to trap Pathum Nissanka in front, a decision upheld on umpire’s call after a Sri Lanka review.
With this effort, the right-arm pacer Bumrah became the first Indian bowler to take a wicket on the first ball of the innings in World Cup history.

Sri Lanka got off to a disastrous start as they collapsed to three for four after all the first three batsmen dismissed were out for nought, with both openers falling for golden ducks.
Bumrah bowled two wides to give Sri Lanka their first runs, but at the start of the next over Mohammed Siraj had Dimuth Karunaratne, the other opening batsman, lbw for nought as well.
Sadeera Samarawickrama, batting at number four, managed to survive for just four deliveries before he too fell for a duck, edging the ball to third slip, where Shreyas Iyer completed the catch.
Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis faced a similar fate when Siraj bowled him for just one run, leaving his team reeling at three for four in the fourth over.





