সোমবার , ১০ জুন ২০২৪ | ২৭শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Jasprit Bumrah would have a major role to play if India were to win T20 World Cup: Anil Kumble | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১০, ২০২৪ ৫:৫৬ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Legendary Indian cricketer Anil Kumble believes that Jasprit Bumrah‘s exceptional adaptability and unique skillset make him a crucial player for India’s success in the T20 World Cup. Bumrah’s ability to perform consistently, regardless of the conditions, sets him apart from other bowlers.
In the highly anticipated match against Pakistan in New York, Bumrah showcased his match-winning capabilities by delivering a stellar performance, taking 3 wickets for just 14 runs.His efforts played a vital role in India’s thrilling six-run victory over their traditional rivals.
Despite India being bowled out for a modest 119 on a challenging two-paced track at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, the pace duo of Bumrah and Hardik Pandya (2/24) brought the team back into the game with their incisive bowling spells. Pakistan, in response, could only manage 113 for seven in their allotted 20 overs, falling short of the target.
“We saw that with that 15th over where he got that wicket (of Mohammad Rizwan), and then the 19th over, when you knew that in that over if he had given a couple of boundaries, then last over 10 runs, 12 runs, possible,” Kumble said on ESPNCricinfo.
“But once it gets to that 18 runs, 19 runs, on a surface like this, (it’s) impossible for the tail-enders to come and get those runs. So Jasprit Bumrah, if India go on to win this tournament, he would have to play a major role,” Kumble said.
Pandya’s effective use of the short ball was complemented by Bumrah’s crucial wickets in the latter stages of the innings. Bumrah removed the dangerous Mohammad Rizwan in the 15th over and followed it up by dismissing Iftikhar Ahmed in the penultimate over, which yielded only three runs.
With Pakistan requiring 18 runs off the final six deliveries, Arshdeep Singh displayed remarkable composure under pressure to secure yet another memorable victory for India against their arch-rivals on the global stage.
Kumble was full of praise for Bumrah, emphasizing his importance to the team.
“Jasprit Bumrah should be your number one in your team list. Forget about the format, Jasprit Bumrah is your number one. Yes, this is a pitch where it was not easy for the bowlers but the variations and also the kind of pressure he puts on the batters…” Kumble said.
“Knowing that it’s not going to be easy, forget the surface, any surface, we have seen that right throughout his career, it’s not easy. Any batter coming in front of Bumrah knows that it’s going to be tough, and on a surface like this, he just builds the pressure,” he added.
(With PTI inputs)





