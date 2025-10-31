শুক্রবার, ৩১ অক্টোবর ২০২৫, ১২:৫৭ অপরাহ্ন
Jaya Bachchan Says Grandson Agastya Nanda Is Like Her: 'He Won't Follow The Herd' | Bollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৩১ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
On Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan also penned a heartfelt note for Agastya Nanda and praised the Ikkis trailer.

Jaya Bachchan praises Agastya Nanda ahead of Ikkis release.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda, is all set for his next release – Ikkis. A day after the trailer of Sriram Raghavan’s directorial was released, Jaya spoke about Agastya’s theatrical debut and heaped praises on him. She mentioned that Shweta Bachchan’s son is just like her – somebody who won’t follow the herd.

“Luckily Agastya is a fast learner. Neither of his parents are actors, so he’s leaning on his grandparents and his Maamu (Uncle) for guidance. You know me, I wouldn’t praise anyone, least of all my own children or grandchildren. But Agastya is special. That child is determined to forge his own path. Just like I once did. Like me, he won’t follow the herd,” Jaya told Bollywood Hungama.

On Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan also penned a heartfelt note for Agastya in his blog. “Agastya! I held you in my hands as soon as you were born .. few months later, I held you again in my hands and your soft fingers reached out to play with my beard ..TODAY you play in Theatres all over the World ..(sic),” he wrote.

“You are SPECIAL .. all my prayers and blessings to you .. may you ever bring glory to your work and the greatest PRIDE for the family (red heart and folded hands emoji) (sic),” the proud grandfather added.

About Ikkis

Helmed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis shares the inspiring story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal – India’s youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Khetarpal took on the enemy head-on during the Battle of Basantar, destroying 10 Pakistani tanks before losing his life.

Sharing the trailer of Ikkis on social media, makers Maddock Films said, “Woh Ikkis Ka Tha, Ikkis Ka Hi Rahega! Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films present #Ikkis, an untold true story of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee – Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal directed by Sriram Raghavan. Share your #QissaAtIkkis because every legendary story starts young. In cinemas December 2025! (sic).”

Accompanying Agastya, the project will also see Simar Bhatia, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, and Deepak Dobriyal in significant roles, along with others.

October 31, 2025, 08:04 IST

