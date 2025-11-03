সোমবার, ০৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৭:০৫ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Alpha Delayed! Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s Spy Thriller Gets A New Release Date | Bollywood News Jemimah Rodrigues, India Women finally reveal team anthem, coaches join in – watch | Cricket News Ankita Lokhande Drops Emotional AI-Generated Video To Celebrate Father’s Birth Anniversary: ‘He Lives In Our Hearts’ | Television News ডিএসইতে আজকের লেনদেন ৫১৮ কোটি টাকা – Corporate Sangbad Powerful message! Harmanpreet Kaur strikes out ‘gentleman’s’ from cricket’s old phrase | Cricket News বিজয় হত্যা: সাবেক এমপি মিল্লাতসহ ১৬ জনের বিরুদ্ধে সিআইডির অভিযোগপত্র – Corporate Sangbad Amitabh Bachchan Didn’t Wash His Face For 7 Days To Grab Role Where He Was Paid Only Rs 5,000 বাংলাদেশ তরুণ কলাম লেখক রাবি শাখার নতুন সভাপতি জসিম, সম্পাদক বিজয় জুলাই সনদ বাস্তবায়নে ‘দলীয় সংকীর্ণতা’ পরিহারে ডাকসু ভিপির আহ্বান ক্ষমতার লোভে কেউ কেউ ধর্মকে ব্যবহার করছে: সালাম
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Jemimah Rodrigues, India Women finally reveal team anthem, coaches join in – watch | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ৩ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
Jemimah Rodrigues, India Women finally reveal team anthem, coaches join in – watch | Cricket News


India Women debuted their team anthem after the World Cup win in Navi Mumbai (Screengrabs)

The celebrations at the DY Patil Stadium stretched well into the night after India Women clinched their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup title. Following a hard-fought 52-run win over South Africa, the atmosphere turned festive as the players gathered in the middle to unveil something they had been saving for years – their secret team anthem. Standing in a circle around the World Cup trophy, the squad broke into song and dance, revealing their anthem for the first time. The moment held emotional weight, as it was a promise fulfilled. Batter Jemimah Rodrigues shared that the team had vowed to unveil the song only after winning the tournament.Watch Team India’s full song here “We decided almost four years ago that we would only reveal our team song when we win the World Cup. And tonight is the night,” Jemimah said in a video released by the BCCI.Lines like “Team India, Team India, karde sabki hawa tight, Team India is here to fight,” and “Rahega sabse upar humara tiranga,” echoed through the stadium as players and the support staff celebrated their long-awaited victory. The video of the team singing together with smiles and laughter quickly went viral on social media. It was the perfect close to a day that had seen India lift their first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup title, ending decades of near misses.

Poll

Which player do you think had the most impact in the final match against South Africa?

Earlier, Harmanpreet Kaur’s team produced a complete performance to outclass South Africa. Shafali Verma’s attacking 87 and Deepti Sharma’s all-round effort featuring 55 runs and 5 for 39, helped India post 298 for 7 in a rain-affected final. South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt fought hard with a century, but India sealed a memorable win to etch their name in history.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Powerful message! Harmanpreet Kaur strikes out ‘gentleman’s’ from cricket’s old phrase | Cricket News

Powerful message! Harmanpreet Kaur strikes out ‘gentleman’s’ from cricket’s old phrase | Cricket News

‘Shafali’s bowling was the surprise factor, frustrating that we gave her two big wickets’: SA captain Laura Wolvaardt | Cricket News

‘Shafali’s bowling was the surprise factor, frustrating that we gave her two big wickets’: SA captain Laura Wolvaardt | Cricket News

‘Jhanda gaad diya’: India coach Amol Muzumdar recreates Rohit Sharma’s epic celebration | Cricket News

‘Jhanda gaad diya’: India coach Amol Muzumdar recreates Rohit Sharma’s epic celebration | Cricket News

India’s richest female cricketers: Meet the wealthiest women cricketers in India and their salaries | Off the field News

India’s richest female cricketers: Meet the wealthiest women cricketers in India and their salaries | Off the field News

Punjabi songs, bhangra on dhol, dark glasses and a hoodie: Harmanpreet Kaur was a vibe after World Cup win | Cricket News

Punjabi songs, bhangra on dhol, dark glasses and a hoodie: Harmanpreet Kaur was a vibe after World Cup win | Cricket News

Jay Shah’s mother and daughter spend time with Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana after World Cup win | Cricket News

Jay Shah’s mother and daughter spend time with Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana after World Cup win | Cricket News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST