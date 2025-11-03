Jemimah Rodrigues, India Women finally reveal team anthem, coaches join in – watch | Cricket News

India Women debuted their team anthem after the World Cup win in Navi Mumbai (Screengrabs)

The celebrations at the DY Patil Stadium stretched well into the night after India Women clinched their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup title. Following a hard-fought 52-run win over South Africa, the atmosphere turned festive as the players gathered in the middle to unveil something they had been saving for years – their secret team anthem. Standing in a circle around the World Cup trophy, the squad broke into song and dance, revealing their anthem for the first time. The moment held emotional weight, as it was a promise fulfilled. Batter Jemimah Rodrigues shared that the team had vowed to unveil the song only after winning the tournament.Watch Team India’s full song here “We decided almost four years ago that we would only reveal our team song when we win the World Cup. And tonight is the night,” Jemimah said in a video released by the BCCI.Lines like “Team India, Team India, karde sabki hawa tight, Team India is here to fight,” and “Rahega sabse upar humara tiranga,” echoed through the stadium as players and the support staff celebrated their long-awaited victory. The video of the team singing together with smiles and laughter quickly went viral on social media. It was the perfect close to a day that had seen India lift their first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup title, ending decades of near misses.

Earlier, Harmanpreet Kaur’s team produced a complete performance to outclass South Africa. Shafali Verma’s attacking 87 and Deepti Sharma’s all-round effort featuring 55 runs and 5 for 39, helped India post 298 for 7 in a rain-affected final. South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt fought hard with a century, but India sealed a memorable win to etch their name in history.