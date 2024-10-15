মঙ্গলবার , ১৫ অক্টোবর ২০২৪ | ৩০শে আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Jigra Box Office Day 4: Alia Bhatt Film Fails Monday Test, Earns Only Rs 1.50 Crore

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১৫, ২০২৪ ১২:০২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Jigra Box Office Day 4: Alia Bhatt Film Fails Monday Test, Earns Only Rs 1.50 Crore


Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated:

Alia Bhatt’s Jigra struggles at the box office.

Alia Bhatt’s Jigra struggles at the box office.

The controversy, combined with the underwhelming collection numbers, has cast a shadow over Jigra, and it may struggle to recover in the coming weeks.

Jigra Box Office Collection Day 4: Alia Bhatt’s much-anticipated film Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, has faced a disappointing decline in its box office performance on its fourth day. After a relatively strong opening weekend, the film’s collections dropped by an alarming 60 percent on its first Monday, managing to garner only Rs 1.50 crore, according to Sacnilk.com. This brings its total earnings to Rs 18.10 crore since its release on October 11, which included Rs 4.55 crore on the first day, Rs 6.55 crore on Saturday, and Rs 5.5 crore on Sunday.

The downward trend of Jigra was hinted at during the weekend, raising concerns about its staying power in theaters. Despite the emotional thriller’s intriguing premise, which features Alia as Satya, who breaks into prison to rescue her brother Ankur (played by Vedang Raina), audience reception has been lukewarm. The film’s impressive supporting cast, including Manoj Pahwa and Vivek Gomber, has not been enough to salvage its commercial run.

Industry analysts note that the film’s performance is further hampered by negative sentiments circulating on social media. A significant controversy erupted when Divya Khossla Kumar accused Alia of manipulating the box office numbers by allegedly purchasing tickets to inflate earnings. She took to Instagram, sharing a photo of an empty theatre, and questioned the authenticity of the reported figures, suggesting that the film’s success was artificially boosted. Her statements, including claims that the theatres were largely empty, sparked further scrutiny.

The controversy, combined with the underwhelming collection numbers, has cast a shadow over Jigra, and it may struggle to recover in the coming weeks. For the film to achieve respectable final numbers, it will need to maintain low-level collections consistently over the next few weeks.

As it stands, Jigra faces an uphill battle at the box office, with viewers more inclined to judge the film based on its box office performance rather than its artistic merit. The film’s fate remains uncertain, as audiences grapple with conflicting narratives about its success.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes br…Read More



Source link

