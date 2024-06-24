সোমবার , ২৪ জুন ২০২৪ | ১০ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

‘Jis din gira denge…’: Ajay Jadeja lauds Afghanistan for defeating Australia | Cricket News

জুন ২৪, ২০২৪ ১০:৪৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1719204547 photo


NEW DELHI: As Afghanistan defeated Australia by 21 runs in their T20 World Cup Super Eights clash on Sunday, praise poured in from all over the world on the historic victory.
T20 WORLD CUP: SCHEDULE | POINTS TABLE
Former cricketers like Wasim Jaffer and Mohammad Kaif lauded the Afghans for their first ever win against Australia in any format.
Ajay Jadeja, who was Afghanistan’s team mentor in the ODI World Cup 2023, also heaped praise on the team.
Jadeja posted on X, “I already said – ‘Jis Din Gira Denge, Us Din Ye (Afghanistan) Badi Team ho jaegi’. Lo Phir Australia ko bhi gira diya, Congratulations @ACBofficials, many more to come.”

Chasing 149, Australia were bowled out for 127 runs in 19.2 overs with Gulbadin Naib taking 4/20 and Naveen-ul-Haq chipping in with 3/20.
Afghanistan kept their semifinals hopes alive with this win.
Australia now face a must-win game against India on Monday, with Afghanistan playing Bangladesh after that.

