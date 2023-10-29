রবিবার , ২৯ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ১৩ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Joe Root furious after being given lbw off Jasprit Bumrah | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২৯, ২০২৩ ৯:১২ অপরাহ্ণ
1698592340 photo



msid 104803580,imgsize 67662

NEW DELHI: The Decision Review System (DRS) has once again come into the spotlight, but for a different reason following an LBW decision against England batter Joe Root, who fell victim to India’s fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah during the World Cup match in Lucknow on Sunday.
Root looked to flick it away but the ball kept a tad low and got beaten due to the lack of bounce.The balls was hit on the pads and crashed into the stumps and umpire Rod Tucker ruled in favour of Bumrah.

But Root went for a review and it appeared that the ball passed the bat on the ultra-edge but the third umpire thought there was no bat involved and upheld the on field umpire decision.

The England batter was clearly unhappy with the decision and showed his displeasure to the square leg umpire while making his way back to the pavilion and also pointed to the big screen with his bat.
The on-air commentators elaborated on the situation, pointing out that the spike on the ultra-edge might have resulted from the sound of Root’s shoe making contact with the crease just before the ball struck the pad.
Michael Atherton, among the panel of experts, raised the possibility that the ball may have actually bypassed the bat, and the noise detected was due to Root’s preparatory movement.

Bumrah wreaked havoc as he picked up two wickets in two balls to give England a denting blows early in the innings while defending a below-par total of 229.
He first cleaned up opener Dawid Malan on the penultimate delivery and then finished his over with a prized scalp of Root for a golden duck.

World Cup 2023: India set target of 230 runs for England, Rohit Sharma top scores with 87 runs

Mohammed Shami also joined the party and added to England’s woes as he chipped in with two wickets in as many balls dismissing Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow.
Earlier, skipper Rohit Sharma produced a special effort on a challenging pitch where the majority of Indian batters struggled, as the hosts were restricted to 229 for nine by England.





Source link

