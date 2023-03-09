বৃহস্পতিবার , ৯ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ২৪শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Joint Meeting of BRS MLAs, MPs on March 10 in Preparation for Telangana Elections

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৯, ২০২৩ ১২:০৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
kcr 2


Published By: Jessica Jani

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 23:48 IST

BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)

BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)

BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who will preside over the meeting, said that all the invitees must attend the meeting, a BRS release said on Wednesday night

A joint meeting of the ruling BRS MLAs, MPs and the state executive would be held here on March 10 to discuss the implementation of government programmes, party activities and others as part of preparations for the Telangana Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year.

BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who will preside over the meeting, said that all the invitees must attend the meeting, a BRS release said on Wednesday night.

The presidents of district party units, Zilla Parishad Chairmen and other leaders would also attend the meeting, it said.

