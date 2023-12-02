Jos Buttler feels responsibility and motivation to get England white-ball cricket back on track

NEW DELHI: After a disheartening ODI World Cup campaign, England captain Jos Buttler expressed his eagerness to shoulder the responsibility and find motivation to steer the team towards improvement in white-ball cricket.
The disappointing performance in the tournament saw England, the defending champions, lose six out of their first seven matches, eliminating them from contention for the knockouts.
However, late victories against the Netherlands and Pakistan secured their spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Buttler is now focused on leading the team through the rebuilding phase, starting with the ODI series against West Indies in Antigua on Sunday.
“We have had one bad tournament. It’s been in a great place for a long time and you see the depth of talent of guys coming through and you want to help shape that period of white-ball cricket. That’s something I feel responsibility and motivation for – to get England white-ball cricket back to where it’s been for a long time,” Buttler was quoted as saying by ICC.
Reflecting on the World Cup in India, Buttler emphasised that it served as a valuable learning experience for him. He acknowledged the importance of balancing his individual performances with the overall team dynamics while leading the side.
“That’s a big learning for me, managing my own game is vital to the team and just finding different ways to do that allows me to walk to the middle with a clear mind.
“(And) realising that sort of tournament doesn’t define you. I’ve got to use it as motivation and hunger to push myself and the team forward and take the learnings from that. Use it as a positive experience to go into the rest of my career.”
Phil Salt and Will Jacks were confirmed as openers for a fresh-looking England ahead of the first ODI at North Sound. “There’s some really exciting talent in this team. Young guys are eager to get their opportunities and perform. There’s some guys that have not been exposed to ODI cricket a lot but have a lot of experience in Test cricket, so not necessarily new to the international game. It’s a nice blend,” added Buttler.
Buttler, the wicketkeeper-batter, went on to state that at this point in his career, with a young family around him, he has now got a better perspective and maturity in dealing with disappointments on the field.
“I’m at the stage of my life and career where I have got a good perspective. I get home and have got two children who don’t really care about the World Cup. It certainly gives you a nice focus as a dad and those things, but I’m a very proud guy as well and have disappointments.”
“But life moves on, the world moves on pretty fast. There’s always something to look forward to. It’s never as bad as you think it is and it’s never as good as you think it is.”
(With IANS Inputs)
The disappointing performance in the tournament saw England, the defending champions, lose six out of their first seven matches, eliminating them from contention for the knockouts.
However, late victories against the Netherlands and Pakistan secured their spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Buttler is now focused on leading the team through the rebuilding phase, starting with the ODI series against West Indies in Antigua on Sunday.
“We have had one bad tournament. It’s been in a great place for a long time and you see the depth of talent of guys coming through and you want to help shape that period of white-ball cricket. That’s something I feel responsibility and motivation for – to get England white-ball cricket back to where it’s been for a long time,” Buttler was quoted as saying by ICC.
Reflecting on the World Cup in India, Buttler emphasised that it served as a valuable learning experience for him. He acknowledged the importance of balancing his individual performances with the overall team dynamics while leading the side.
“That’s a big learning for me, managing my own game is vital to the team and just finding different ways to do that allows me to walk to the middle with a clear mind.
“(And) realising that sort of tournament doesn’t define you. I’ve got to use it as motivation and hunger to push myself and the team forward and take the learnings from that. Use it as a positive experience to go into the rest of my career.”
Phil Salt and Will Jacks were confirmed as openers for a fresh-looking England ahead of the first ODI at North Sound. “There’s some really exciting talent in this team. Young guys are eager to get their opportunities and perform. There’s some guys that have not been exposed to ODI cricket a lot but have a lot of experience in Test cricket, so not necessarily new to the international game. It’s a nice blend,” added Buttler.
Buttler, the wicketkeeper-batter, went on to state that at this point in his career, with a young family around him, he has now got a better perspective and maturity in dealing with disappointments on the field.
“I’m at the stage of my life and career where I have got a good perspective. I get home and have got two children who don’t really care about the World Cup. It certainly gives you a nice focus as a dad and those things, but I’m a very proud guy as well and have disappointments.”
“But life moves on, the world moves on pretty fast. There’s always something to look forward to. It’s never as bad as you think it is and it’s never as good as you think it is.”
(With IANS Inputs)