বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৭ জুন ২০২৪
Just Kajol Making Our Day With Her Infectious Smile

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২৭, ২০২৪ ৬:৪৯ অপরাহ্ণ
Kajol will next be seen in Maa. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kajol will next be seen in Maa. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For her day out, Kajol has picked an oversized dress. She complemented the outfit with a statement belt.

Kajol’s Instagram game can give Gen Z a run for their money. On a fine Thursday, the actress added a new post to her timeline, capturing our attention. The opening frame features Kajol looking at the sky. For her day out, she has picked an oversized dress. She complemented the outfit with a statement belt. Well, the last slide is our favourite. The actress is flashing her million-dollar smile for the lens. For the caption, Kajol wrote, “What started out as grace ended up being just me and my face.”

Kajol leaves no opportunity to spread joy through her posts. Previously, she ‘infected’ her fans with ‘happiness’, thanks to her infectious presence. Offering a glimpse of her graceful outfit choice for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding celebration, the actress wrote, “Happiness is contagious.. so let me infect you ;).” She looked elegant in a multicoloured printed saree adorned with elaborate gold and black accents. Adding an extra layer of class to her saree was a finely fitted long-sleeved blouse.

Workwise, Kajol is set to star in a horror movie titled Maa. It has been produced by Ajay Devgn, and directed by Chhorii fame Vishal Furia. The team wrapped up the shoot last month. On the occasion, the director shared his experience on social media through an Instagram post.

Sharing a picture with Kajol, he wrote, “Sometimes destiny gives you a project as it seems fit.”Maa” is one such project which came as a gift from the One above. Luv Ranjan sir introduced and recommended me to Devgn Films and I will be highly indebted to him for that.”

In his post, Vishal Furia gave a special shout-out to Kajol for playing the lead in the film. He added, “Last and the biggest thanks – Kajol. The modesty and humility of the star is such that even after 3 decades still seems unaware of her super powers. I was very nervous with this huge responsibility of transitioning a “Superstar of romance” to the Horror genre.”

Meanwhile, Kajol also made her OTT debut last year. She played the role of a lawyer in the courtroom drama The Trial, which is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries hasRead More



