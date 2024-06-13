‘Just make Pakistan team deport!’ — Posters that catch eyes during USA vs India T20 World Cup 2024 game | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York was not just a battleground for cricketing action but also a vibrant canvas of creativity and passion during the T20 World Cup 2024 encounter between USA and India on Wednesday.Spectators, attending the game, brought an array of eye-catching posters, with each telling a unique story and adding to the electrifying atmosphere.

From humorous quips to heartfelt messages, these posters captured the spirit of the game and the camaraderie between fans of both nations.

One particularly striking poster featured a bold proclamation, “Indian at heart, American on Paper; Who to support? Don’t care! Just make Pakistan team deport!” adorned with flags of both India and the USA, symbolizing the universal appeal of the sport.

(Pic Credit: @PeterDellaPenna X Photo)

Another memorable sign humorously declared, “Aadhar Card vs Green Card,” drawing cheers and laughter from the crowd. These posters, rich in colour and creativity, not only showcased the fans’ support but also highlighted the global unity and excitement that the T20 World Cup brings, making the event a true celebration of cricket.

(Pic Credit: @PeterDellaPenna X Photo)

Here are other posters that caught the eyes during USA vs India :

(Pic Credit: @PeterDellaPenna X Photo)

(Pic Credit: @PeterDellaPenna X Photo)

On the field, however, cricket was paramount. Arshdeep Singh’s devastating spell (4-9) left the USA reeling as they were put in to bat first. Singh dismissed Shayan Jahangir and Andries Gous in the opening over, while Hardik Pandya (2-14) accounted for Aaron Jones.

USA’s innings struggled to gain momentum, despite contributions from Steven Taylor (24) and Nitish Kumar (27). As a result, the Americans posted a modest total of 110-8 in their allotted overs.

India’s chase began on a shaky note, with star batsman Virat Kohli dismissed for a golden duck and captain Rohit Sharma falling shortly after. However, Suryakumar Yadav (50 not out) and Shivam Dube (31 not out) steadied the ship, forging a crucial 72-run partnership.

Their composed batting ensured India reached the target with seven wickets and 10 balls to spare, securing their place in the Super Eight stage of the tournament.