Justin Bieber’s Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Concerned, Hailey Shows Support

Justin Bieber, known for his ability to capture his fans attention, recently made headlines with his electrifying performance at Coachella alongside Wizkid and Temsto. While his stage presence left fans excited, Bieber shocked everyone after he shared an emotional selfie along with random photos from his recent performance on Instagram. Amongst the pictures, two pictures featured the singer crying which sparked concern among his followers. In the images, JB was wearing a cream jumper and a green hat and the selfies showed tears flowing down from his face. The Sorry singer provided no context and the mysterious post fuelled speculation about his well being, while the majority offered support. Despite the absence of his wife, Hailey, in the photos, her supportive comment assured fans that there was nothing to worry about.

Bieber’s social media feed is filled with snapshots from his performances, charity events and moments spent with friends. However, his recent post caught the attention of his fans. The most recent post included photos from his Coachella performance, even a picture of some weed and a random house photo surrounded with greenery. However, it was a picture of Bieber in tears that left many concerned. Although the singer’s update didn’t reveal much about his emotional selfie, Hailey left a supportive comment and described him as “A pretty crier.”

In recent months, rumours circulated online about Justin Bieber and Hailey’s divorce. The speculation was intensified when Rhode Beauty founder’s father shared an Instagram post urging fans to “say a little prayer” for the couple. However, Bieber and Hailey were quick to dismiss the rumours by publicly showing their happiness with a sweet kiss at the Coachella earlier this month. In addition to the picture, Hailey took to her Instagram story to directly address the rumours, assuring fans that the ‘blind items’ circulating on TikTok were baseless and inaccurate. She claimed that the stories were “Made out of thin air, coming from the land of delusion.”

In 2022, Justin Bieber had opened up about his treatment related to Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition causing facial paralysis due to a virus. The issue led him to cancel several shows during the time. Bieber even shared a video showing the seriousness of his condition and the necessity to prioritise his health. He assured his fans that he would be taking time to rest and recover fully.

Justin Bieber had also mentioned that he was undergoing facial exercises to help in the recovery process and guaranteed that his face would become normal. Apart from this, in 2020, the singer had revealed that he was battling with Lyme Disease, which impacted his brain function.