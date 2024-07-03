Jyothi Yarraji set to be first Indian 100m hurdler in Olympics as World Athletics updates list of qualified athletes | Paris Olympics 2024 News

Indian athletes who made Paris Olympics cut either by breaching qualification standard or through world ranking quota are:

Kiran Pahal (women’s 400m, direct), Parul Chaudhary (women’s 3000m steeplechase, direct; and 5000m, world ranking), Jyothi Yarraji (women’s 100m hurdles, WR), Abha Khatua (women’s shot put; WR), Annu Rani (women’s javelin throw, WR), Priyanka Goswami (women’s 20km race walk; direct), women’s 4x400m relay (qualified during assigned event), Avinash Sable (men’s 3000m steeplechase; direct), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (men’s high jump, WR), Abdulla Aboobacker and Praveen Chithavel (both men’s triple jump, WR), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (men’s shot put, WR), Neeraj Chopa and Kishore Jena (men’s javelin throw, direct), Akshdeep Singh, Ram Baboo, Vikash Singh and Paramjeet Singh Bisht (all men’s 20km race walk, direct; three out of the four to be picked), men’s 4x400m relay (qualified during assigned event), marathon race walk mixed relay (from among qualified race walkers).