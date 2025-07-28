Jyotika Believes Mohit Suri’s Film Is A ‘Saiyaara Of Hindi Cinema’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 28, 2025, 15:32 IST

Impressed by the film's storyline and the powerful performance of the lead actors, Jyotika shared her honest review about the film.

Jyotika will be next seen alongside Sonakshi Sinha. (Photo Source: Instagram)

Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Saiyaara, starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, continues its unstoppable run at the box office. The film’s poignant storytelling, soul-stirring music, and intense performance have struck a chord with audiences, drawing praise from critics, audiences and some of the biggest names in the Indian film industry.

The latest one to join the growing list of individuals praising Mohit Suri’s film Saiyaara on social media is veteran actress Jyotika. Impressed by the film’s storyline and the powerful performance of the lead actors, the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared her honest review about the film.

Lauding Sankalp Sadanah for the film’s emotional depth and screenplay, Jyotika wrote, “In the era of action-packed films, blood and gore, and item songs… Here comes a film with emotion, music, and writing so pure that it takes us into the world of love, emotions, and selflessness. So proud of you, my bro Sankalp Sadanah, for this soul-stirring story and screenplay! Mohit Suri, Aneet, and Ahaan Congrats to the entire team! Truly, this film is a Saiyaara of Hindi cinema!”

Saiyaara Storyline

Saiyaara, penned by Sankalp Sadanah and Rohan Shankar, tells the romantic story between a struggling musician (played by Ahaan Panday in a breakout performance) and a passionate journalist (Aneet Padda). Inspired by the 2004 Korean classic A Moment to Remember, Mohit Suri’s directorial touches on themes of love, loss and selflessness. It also features notable performances by Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Varun Badola, Shaad Randhawa and Sid Makkar.

In just 10 days since its release, the romantic drama has not only captured hearts but also soared at the box office. It has surpassed big-budget releases like Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 and Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5, becoming the second highest-grossing film of 2025, trailing only behind Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara has earned a whopping Rs 247.25 crore in its ten-day run.

Bollywood’s Reactions To Saiyaara

Before Jyotika, Bollywood heavyweights including Akshay Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Riteish Deshmukh, Mahesh Babu and director Sukumar also heaped praise on the film for its emotional storyline and compelling performances. Lead actors Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday have been earning widespread praise for their brilliant performance in their debut film.

What’s Next For Jyotika?

On the work front, Jyotika was most recently seen in the Hindi crime series Dabba Cartel. The 46-year-old actress will next star in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s untitled film opposite Sonakshi Sinha. She is also set to reunite with husband and actor Suriya after 18 long years, and fans are eagerly waiting to watch the two.

